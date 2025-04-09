Company wins key industry awards including 2025 Cyber Security Awards and teissAwards

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, announced company and product awards across key industry programs which recognize leaders across cybersecurity and the broader technology landscape:

'Best Security Company of the Year' in the Cyber Security Awards

in the Cyber Security Awards Cybersecurity New Product Launch of the Year (YubiKey Bio Series Multi-protocol Edition) in the teissAwards 2025 Yubico was also named as finalists for two other categories: Best Mobile Security Solution (YubiKey 5Ci) and Cybersecurity Company of the Year (Enterprise)

(YubiKey Bio Series Multi-protocol Edition) in the teissAwards 2025 Finalists in the SC Awards Europe Best Enterprise Security Solution (YubiKey Bio Series Multi-protocol Edition) Best Authentication Technology (YubiKey 5 Series)

Yubico's founder Stina Ehrensvard has been recognized as 'Entrepreneur of the Year' in Sweden by EY

"Yubico has consistently solidified its position as a global leader in identity security and authentication through strategic initiatives, market expansion and key partnerships and these industry award recognitions certainly reflect that," said Giles House, chief marketing officer, Yubico. "We expect to see continued adoption of phishing-resistant YubiKeys as they offer the best combination of strongest security and ease of use."

Following a strong year of growth for Yubico, these award recognitions signify the many notable achievements in 2024 and 2025 including significant product innovations and increasing customer demand for hardware security keys and passkeys globally. In particular, the growing demand and interest in the new YubiKey Bio Series Multi-protocol Edition keys offering expanded biometric authentication options for customers including enhancements to YubiKey as a Service to enable customers to quickly deploy pre-registered YubiKeys and stop phishing attacks throughout the user account lifecycle.

"As AI-driven cyber threats like credential phishing evolve and grow in complexity, individuals and organizations must stay vigilant and build a strong defense against identity-based cyber attacks," said House. "We're seeing organizations prioritize the security of their workforce to foster phishing-resistant users with YubiKeys especially in EMEA and APJ as governments push for stronger cybersecurity regulations."

For more information on how YubiKey as a Service can benefit your business, examine the potential return on investment (ROI) for your enterprise in Forrester Consulting's Total Economic Impact (TEI) study with a custom report. For more information on the new YubiKey Bio Series Multi-protocol Edition, visit here or contact our team.

Heading to RSA Conference 2025? Schedule a meeting with Yubico's team in-person or stop by booth #3301 for live YubiKey demos.

