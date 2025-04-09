Fincantieri says it is building the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship for delivery in late 2026, while Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan says it will debut the world's first hydrogen-powered vending machine at the Kansai Expo this year. Fincantieri said it is constructing the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, the "Viking Libra," which will be capable of generating onboard electricity and propulsion using hydrogen stored onboard. The vessel, under construction at the Fincantieri Ancona shipyard, is scheduled for delivery in late 2026 and will accommodate up to 998 guests in 499 staterooms. ...

