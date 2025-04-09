Anzeige
09.04.2025 17:18 Uhr
Think Different: Independent Retail Fights Back With Launch of "IndERA"

Finanznachrichten News

IndERA Launches: Independent Retailers Unite to Reclaim the Future of Retail

TIMNATH, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / When massive chains control the retail conversation, something essential is lost. The soul of shopping. The heart of community. The spark of true innovation.

Independent Retailers Association

Independent Retailers Association
IndERA - the Independent ERA of Retail has launched.

Today, that changes with the official launch of IndERA: The Independent Retailers Association - not just another business group, but a complete revenue-generating system for brick-and-mortar independents.

Unveiled April 4th to an electric crowd of engaged retailers at Rooted in Retail's EVOLVE Conference, IndERA delivers what independent retailers have desperately needed: immediate access to big-company resources at small-company prices.

We removed every barrier. Stripped away every complication. What remains is pure retail power:

  1. Beautifully effective tools. Our AI platform works intuitively, doing in seconds what takes independents hours. One simple interface connects your store instantly across 60+ digital platforms where customers already search.

  2. Meaningful relationships. Not superficial networking, but a true community of visionaries who understand the importance of independent retail in America's landscape.

  3. Transformative insights. Monthly marketing assets precision-crafted for maximum impact. The knowledge that gives independents an unfair advantage against corporate sameness.

"We didn't build another association," says founder Crystal Vilkaitis. "We reimagined what's possible when independent retailers stand together. We're here to help retailers adapt faster, connect deeper, and stay strong no matter what challenges come their way - tariffs, tech changes, competition, you name it."

Co-leader Dustin Peyser explains the vision: "This isn't about building something for retailers, it's about building it with them," said Peyser. "We're bringing together retailers and allied partners who believe in the power of collaboration and innovation. The strongest solutions come when people roll up their sleeves and create together."

Two options. Incredibly simple pricing. Immediate results.

This is your moment. This is IndERA.

www.indera.co

At IndERA, we believe Main Street is where authenticity lives. Where unique flourishes. Where the future of retail is being reimagined by the independents brave enough to think differently.

Media Contact:
Crystal Vilkaitis
crystal@indera.co
970-691-0225
www.indera.co

.

SOURCE: IndERA



