Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Fashion Takes Action (FTA) has released a new report spotlighting the critical need for increased accountability, clearer communication, and regulatory intervention in how sustainability claims are made across the fashion value chain.

Titled "Canadian Consumer Perceptions of Sustainable Fashion & Greenwashing," the report explores the role of greenwashing in shaping public trust-and the long-term implications for brands, retailers, and policymakers in a rapidly evolving market.

With Canadian consumers increasingly demanding sustainable options, the report reveals a stark reality: most don't trust brand claims, and few feel equipped to distinguish legitimate efforts from marketing spin. This is not just a reputational risk-it's a systemic barrier to the transition toward a circular economy.

Key takeaways include:

A growing call from consumers for regulatory enforcement and third-party verification of claims.

A disconnect between brand messaging and public understanding of sustainability terminology.

Recommendations for industry alignment, including adopting internationally recognized standards, improving lifecycle transparency, and avoiding vague, unsubstantiated terms.

"This report highlights an urgent need for clearer guidance-not just for consumers, but for the brands trying to communicate their sustainability efforts honestly," said Kelly Drennan, Founding Executive Director of Fashion Takes Action. "We believe governments have a vital role to play in establishing stronger guardrails around greenwashing, and we're eager to work collaboratively with policymakers, brands, and civil society to advance transparency and trust across the industry."

As part of this report, Fashion Takes Action is calling on the Competition Bureau to strengthen Canada's regulatory framework to prevent deceptive environmental marketing practices. The findings highlight a critical need for clearer, industry-specific guidance on sustainability claims, greater transparency around product labelling, and stronger enforcement mechanisms to protect consumers from greenwashing. FTA recommends that the Bureau adopt more concrete definitions, provide public-facing education on eco-labels, and require brands to substantiate environmental claims with credible data or third-party certifications-aligned with international best practices such as the EU's Empowering Consumers Directive.

FTA will be hosting a webinar on May 8th, 2025 to present the findings in greater detail and convene a panel discussion with key legal and industry experts who contributed to the report. Registration is open to industry stakeholders and media.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R3iQx4OsRa2SP2tNoSDHAQ

The report includes a comprehensive literature review, a national survey of 2000 Canadian consumers, and interviews with legal and industry experts. It concludes with actionable recommendations for brands and policy stakeholders to help align sustainability marketing with consumer expectations, legal compliance, and meaningful environmental and social impact.

Access the full report: https://www.fashiontakesaction.com/canadian-consumer-perception-of-sustainable-fashion-greenwashing

Fashion Takes Action has received funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Contributions Program for Non-profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations. Additional funding was allocated to the project to conduct the research on legislation. The views expressed in this report are not necessarily those of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada or of the Government of Canada.

About Fashion Takes Action

Fashion Takes Action (FTA) is Canada's leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing sustainability, ethics, and circularity in the fashion industry. Since 2007, FTA has worked with industry, government, and consumers to drive systems change through education, awareness, and collaboration. From pioneering programs like the WEAR Conference and youth education workshops, to industry research and circular innovation pilots, FTA empowers stakeholders across the fashion value chain to make better, more responsible choices for people and the planet. Learn more at fashiontakesaction.com.

