Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Headline: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend for the year ending 31 May 2025 of 3.13p per ordinary share, payable on 16 May 2025 to shareholders on the register on 25 April 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 24 April 2025. The annualised total dividend of 12.52p per share represents an increase of 70% over the annual dividend that was paid to shareholders for the full year ended 31 May 2024.

Dividend Policy

Shareholders are reminded that, following completion of the restructuring of the Company in May 2024, the Company has adopted a new dividend policy. The new policy will pay an annual dividend of at least 4 per cent. calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts. The intention is that these dividends are to be paid from the Company's revenues and, if required, capital reserves. The Board believes that this should provide both an enhanced dividend compared to historical dividends paid on the Global Equity Income shares and, once the relevant NAV is known, a smoother, more predictable income to shareholders.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 April 2025