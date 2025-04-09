TRATON SE: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q1 2025 below market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged

TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q1 2025 below market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged

Munich, 9 April 2025 - Due to the slow start in 2025, with lower unit sales and sales revenue at Scania, MAN and International, the TRATON GROUP's Q1 2025 operating result will be significantly below market expectations ("consensus"). Preliminary figures show a 42% year-on-year decline in adjusted operating result of the Group to €645 million, with a preliminary adjusted operating return on sales of 6.1% in Q1 2025. Accordingly, the net cash flow of TRATON Operations will also come in significantly below previous year figures and market expectations.

Preliminary Q1 2025 key figures compared to previous year and consensus:

Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Consensus Q1 2025 Operating result (adjusted) TRATON GROUP (in € million) 1,106 645 877 Operating return on sales (adjusted) TRATON GROUP (in %) 9.4 6.1 7.9 Scania Vehicles & Services (%) 14.3 10.5 12.5 MAN Truck & Bus (%) 7.9 4.6 5.5 International Motors (%) 5.0 2.3 6.1 Volkswagen Truck & Bus (%) 11.0 13.1 10.8 Net cash flow TRATON Operations (in € million) 438 -115 88

Despite the first quarter's development, the TRATON GROUP maintains its 2025 full year outlook. This outlook remains subject to future geopolitical developments, particularly the impacts of US tariff policies.

The analyst consensus is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website under: https://ir.traton.com/en/share/

The 3M 2025 Interim Statement will be published on April 28, 2025. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

All key figures mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON GROUP 2024 Annual Report on pages 38 and 39.

