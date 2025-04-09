Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.04.25
16:53 Uhr
7,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7007,90018:35
7,8007,90018:37
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 18:00 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

9 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 672.483p. The highest price paid per share was 681.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 666.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,424,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,773,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

43

668.200

16:07:58

488

668.200

16:07:58

1308

668.000

16:07:37

943

668.000

16:06:37

131

668.200

16:05:41

535

668.200

16:05:41

680

668.200

16:04:59

751

667.200

16:02:43

756

667.000

16:00:46

674

667.000

16:00:46

774

667.200

15:59:06

672

666.800

15:57:18

718

668.200

15:56:16

666

668.600

15:55:28

663

668.800

15:54:06

775

669.800

15:51:46

730

670.600

15:50:12

244

670.400

15:47:59

560

670.400

15:47:59

824

670.600

15:46:57

437

670.200

15:44:13

226

670.200

15:44:13

730

670.200

15:44:13

800

670.600

15:41:47

785

671.800

15:40:05

695

673.400

15:38:18

756

673.400

15:38:18

573

673.800

15:34:41

218

673.800

15:34:40

662

673.800

15:34:40

295

674.200

15:33:02

488

674.200

15:33:02

792

674.200

15:31:04

610

674.000

15:30:11

179

674.000

15:30:11

679

675.800

15:27:04

686

676.200

15:25:56

777

676.600

15:24:00

759

677.000

15:23:53

723

676.600

15:21:21

693

676.200

15:20:04

182

675.200

15:19:02

479

675.200

15:19:02

767

675.400

15:17:00

752

675.400

15:17:00

684

675.400

15:14:13

761

675.800

15:12:57

663

675.600

15:11:12

717

675.600

15:10:05

742

675.200

15:07:23

772

677.400

15:05:37

699

678.200

15:04:33

818

678.200

15:04:33

346

677.800

15:02:51

418

677.800

15:02:51

755

677.200

15:02:12

706

675.000

14:59:16

681

675.200

14:59:03

245

675.600

14:57:17

464

675.600

14:57:17

59

674.600

14:54:14

503

674.600

14:54:14

231

674.600

14:54:14

764

676.000

14:53:47

717

677.000

14:52:08

716

677.800

14:50:48

770

677.400

14:49:18

801

678.000

14:46:53

228

678.600

14:45:49

503

678.600

14:45:49

770

678.800

14:45:05

710

680.400

14:43:55

679

681.400

14:42:35

667

680.800

14:40:15

673

680.800

14:39:05

775

678.600

14:37:29

188

679.400

14:36:37

492

679.400

14:36:37

665

679.400

14:36:37

675

678.800

14:34:52

676

679.000

14:33:07

801

679.000

14:33:07

703

677.400

14:31:06

809

676.600

14:29:53

768

677.000

14:28:19

681

677.200

14:28:19

793

675.200

14:25:36

741

675.200

14:22:17

35

675.600

14:20:16

700

675.600

14:20:16

500

675.600

14:20:16

244

675.600

14:20:16

790

673.400

14:13:06

800

674.000

14:09:35

689

674.200

14:08:13

715

674.800

14:08:01

2

674.800

14:08:01

288

674.000

14:01:27

492

674.000

14:01:27

308

674.000

14:01:27

488

674.000

14:01:27

713

674.000

14:00:38

742

673.000

13:56:00

846

672.600

13:53:39

816

672.800

13:53:36

716

673.000

13:53:36

78

673.000

13:53:35

750

671.600

13:50:34

711

671.600

13:47:52

721

670.400

13:44:20

671

668.800

13:39:46

716

668.800

13:39:46

543

668.800

13:39:46

488

668.800

13:39:46

155

668.800

13:39:46

784

669.000

13:39:40

709

667.000

13:33:23

173

667.400

13:30:56

488

667.400

13:30:56

160

667.400

13:30:56

600

667.400

13:30:56

939

667.400

13:30:56

759

667.000

13:24:10

822

667.800

13:20:33

695

667.600

13:17:01

677

667.000

13:16:02

786

667.600

13:15:35

737

666.400

13:06:26

774

666.600

13:03:34

680

666.600

13:00:45

455

666.800

13:00:40

323

666.800

13:00:40

682

666.400

12:52:50

739

669.200

12:50:19

129

666.600

12:45:00

164

666.600

12:45:00

492

666.600

12:45:00

703

667.200

12:42:43

693

668.400

12:38:03

672

669.200

12:34:51

675

670.600

12:32:34

683

671.400

12:29:39

817

669.400

12:23:41

489

670.000

12:19:54

311

670.000

12:19:54

790

671.000

12:17:36

760

669.000

12:14:13

683

669.400

12:11:24

739

669.800

12:07:33

244

670.000

12:07:20

528

670.000

12:07:20

706

669.000

12:05:01

792

672.400

11:58:48

492

671.600

11:55:34

808

671.600

11:55:34

456

670.200

11:49:35

8

669.200

11:46:34

729

669.200

11:46:34

566

669.000

11:44:02

160

669.000

11:44:02

750

669.600

11:38:44

697

669.000

11:33:48

235

669.400

11:30:48

486

669.400

11:30:48

771

669.400

11:29:17

736

669.400

11:23:35

756

669.600

11:20:00

693

669.800

11:18:48

776

670.000

11:12:26

760

671.000

11:11:06

786

670.400

11:05:08

358

671.200

11:02:10

304

671.200

11:02:10

94

671.200

11:02:10

219

671.200

11:02:10

492

671.200

11:02:10

822

671.400

11:02:10

189

670.400

10:56:08

598

670.400

10:56:08

769

670.200

10:49:27

741

669.600

10:45:49

507

670.600

10:42:49

305

670.600

10:42:49

685

672.000

10:40:07

818

672.200

10:38:01

679

672.800

10:35:10

695

673.000

10:33:32

799

673.000

10:29:13

790

673.000

10:29:13

216

673.600

10:23:45

541

673.600

10:23:45

332

673.800

10:21:31

444

673.800

10:21:31

772

674.200

10:18:35

683

674.600

10:17:42

666

674.800

10:16:12

789

674.400

10:14:31

32

674.400

10:14:31

736

674.400

10:14:31

737

674.200

10:12:23

675

673.800

10:09:43

372

674.200

10:03:11

289

674.200

10:03:11

796

673.600

10:01:52

749

673.600

10:01:52

31

673.600

10:01:52

717

673.400

09:56:10

771

673.200

09:53:14

43

672.600

09:52:18

492

672.600

09:52:18

224

672.600

09:52:18

257

671.400

09:47:22

431

671.400

09:47:22

587

671.400

09:45:50

191

671.400

09:45:50

236

670.800

09:42:35

505

670.800

09:42:35

722

670.400

09:39:58

743

669.800

09:37:10

824

669.800

09:37:09

731

670.200

09:37:09

819

668.600

09:29:56

809

669.800

09:27:28

720

670.200

09:26:01

716

669.400

09:23:05

783

669.600

09:20:08

728

670.000

09:18:59

819

669.600

09:14:52

701

670.800

09:11:10

751

672.200

09:08:00

698

671.400

09:06:45

792

673.000

09:03:27

747

673.800

09:00:20

779

673.400

08:59:22

812

672.800

08:54:18

747

673.600

08:52:14

801

674.000

08:50:19

80

674.200

08:49:28

698

674.200

08:48:31

662

674.800

08:45:56

718

676.400

08:42:18

803

674.400

08:39:23

614

675.000

08:37:04

59

675.000

08:37:04

757

674.200

08:33:43

822

672.800

08:32:10

765

672.800

08:30:03

736

671.800

08:27:42

714

672.200

08:25:21

776

673.600

08:21:57

672

672.200

08:19:18

805

672.000

08:17:06

689

673.400

08:15:19

780

673.600

08:14:42

671

673.800

08:12:30

770

676.600

08:10:13

678

677.000

08:09:47

307

675.600

08:07:37

494

675.600

08:07:37

734

676.200

08:06:14

705

676.600

08:03:32

772

677.400

08:03:28

789

671.000

08:01:16

708

672.400

08:00:53

661

672.800

08:00:53


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.