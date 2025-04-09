Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
9 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 672.483p. The highest price paid per share was 681.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 666.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,424,662 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,773,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
43
668.200
16:07:58
488
668.200
16:07:58
1308
668.000
16:07:37
943
668.000
16:06:37
131
668.200
16:05:41
535
668.200
16:05:41
680
668.200
16:04:59
751
667.200
16:02:43
756
667.000
16:00:46
674
667.000
16:00:46
774
667.200
15:59:06
672
666.800
15:57:18
718
668.200
15:56:16
666
668.600
15:55:28
663
668.800
15:54:06
775
669.800
15:51:46
730
670.600
15:50:12
244
670.400
15:47:59
560
670.400
15:47:59
824
670.600
15:46:57
437
670.200
15:44:13
226
670.200
15:44:13
730
670.200
15:44:13
800
670.600
15:41:47
785
671.800
15:40:05
695
673.400
15:38:18
756
673.400
15:38:18
573
673.800
15:34:41
218
673.800
15:34:40
662
673.800
15:34:40
295
674.200
15:33:02
488
674.200
15:33:02
792
674.200
15:31:04
610
674.000
15:30:11
179
674.000
15:30:11
679
675.800
15:27:04
686
676.200
15:25:56
777
676.600
15:24:00
759
677.000
15:23:53
723
676.600
15:21:21
693
676.200
15:20:04
182
675.200
15:19:02
479
675.200
15:19:02
767
675.400
15:17:00
752
675.400
15:17:00
684
675.400
15:14:13
761
675.800
15:12:57
663
675.600
15:11:12
717
675.600
15:10:05
742
675.200
15:07:23
772
677.400
15:05:37
699
678.200
15:04:33
818
678.200
15:04:33
346
677.800
15:02:51
418
677.800
15:02:51
755
677.200
15:02:12
706
675.000
14:59:16
681
675.200
14:59:03
245
675.600
14:57:17
464
675.600
14:57:17
59
674.600
14:54:14
503
674.600
14:54:14
231
674.600
14:54:14
764
676.000
14:53:47
717
677.000
14:52:08
716
677.800
14:50:48
770
677.400
14:49:18
801
678.000
14:46:53
228
678.600
14:45:49
503
678.600
14:45:49
770
678.800
14:45:05
710
680.400
14:43:55
679
681.400
14:42:35
667
680.800
14:40:15
673
680.800
14:39:05
775
678.600
14:37:29
188
679.400
14:36:37
492
679.400
14:36:37
665
679.400
14:36:37
675
678.800
14:34:52
676
679.000
14:33:07
801
679.000
14:33:07
703
677.400
14:31:06
809
676.600
14:29:53
768
677.000
14:28:19
681
677.200
14:28:19
793
675.200
14:25:36
741
675.200
14:22:17
35
675.600
14:20:16
700
675.600
14:20:16
500
675.600
14:20:16
244
675.600
14:20:16
790
673.400
14:13:06
800
674.000
14:09:35
689
674.200
14:08:13
715
674.800
14:08:01
2
674.800
14:08:01
288
674.000
14:01:27
492
674.000
14:01:27
308
674.000
14:01:27
488
674.000
14:01:27
713
674.000
14:00:38
742
673.000
13:56:00
846
672.600
13:53:39
816
672.800
13:53:36
716
673.000
13:53:36
78
673.000
13:53:35
750
671.600
13:50:34
711
671.600
13:47:52
721
670.400
13:44:20
671
668.800
13:39:46
716
668.800
13:39:46
543
668.800
13:39:46
488
668.800
13:39:46
155
668.800
13:39:46
784
669.000
13:39:40
709
667.000
13:33:23
173
667.400
13:30:56
488
667.400
13:30:56
160
667.400
13:30:56
600
667.400
13:30:56
939
667.400
13:30:56
759
667.000
13:24:10
822
667.800
13:20:33
695
667.600
13:17:01
677
667.000
13:16:02
786
667.600
13:15:35
737
666.400
13:06:26
774
666.600
13:03:34
680
666.600
13:00:45
455
666.800
13:00:40
323
666.800
13:00:40
682
666.400
12:52:50
739
669.200
12:50:19
129
666.600
12:45:00
164
666.600
12:45:00
492
666.600
12:45:00
703
667.200
12:42:43
693
668.400
12:38:03
672
669.200
12:34:51
675
670.600
12:32:34
683
671.400
12:29:39
817
669.400
12:23:41
489
670.000
12:19:54
311
670.000
12:19:54
790
671.000
12:17:36
760
669.000
12:14:13
683
669.400
12:11:24
739
669.800
12:07:33
244
670.000
12:07:20
528
670.000
12:07:20
706
669.000
12:05:01
792
672.400
11:58:48
492
671.600
11:55:34
808
671.600
11:55:34
456
670.200
11:49:35
8
669.200
11:46:34
729
669.200
11:46:34
566
669.000
11:44:02
160
669.000
11:44:02
750
669.600
11:38:44
697
669.000
11:33:48
235
669.400
11:30:48
486
669.400
11:30:48
771
669.400
11:29:17
736
669.400
11:23:35
756
669.600
11:20:00
693
669.800
11:18:48
776
670.000
11:12:26
760
671.000
11:11:06
786
670.400
11:05:08
358
671.200
11:02:10
304
671.200
11:02:10
94
671.200
11:02:10
219
671.200
11:02:10
492
671.200
11:02:10
822
671.400
11:02:10
189
670.400
10:56:08
598
670.400
10:56:08
769
670.200
10:49:27
741
669.600
10:45:49
507
670.600
10:42:49
305
670.600
10:42:49
685
672.000
10:40:07
818
672.200
10:38:01
679
672.800
10:35:10
695
673.000
10:33:32
799
673.000
10:29:13
790
673.000
10:29:13
216
673.600
10:23:45
541
673.600
10:23:45
332
673.800
10:21:31
444
673.800
10:21:31
772
674.200
10:18:35
683
674.600
10:17:42
666
674.800
10:16:12
789
674.400
10:14:31
32
674.400
10:14:31
736
674.400
10:14:31
737
674.200
10:12:23
675
673.800
10:09:43
372
674.200
10:03:11
289
674.200
10:03:11
796
673.600
10:01:52
749
673.600
10:01:52
31
673.600
10:01:52
717
673.400
09:56:10
771
673.200
09:53:14
43
672.600
09:52:18
492
672.600
09:52:18
224
672.600
09:52:18
257
671.400
09:47:22
431
671.400
09:47:22
587
671.400
09:45:50
191
671.400
09:45:50
236
670.800
09:42:35
505
670.800
09:42:35
722
670.400
09:39:58
743
669.800
09:37:10
824
669.800
09:37:09
731
670.200
09:37:09
819
668.600
09:29:56
809
669.800
09:27:28
720
670.200
09:26:01
716
669.400
09:23:05
783
669.600
09:20:08
728
670.000
09:18:59
819
669.600
09:14:52
701
670.800
09:11:10
751
672.200
09:08:00
698
671.400
09:06:45
792
673.000
09:03:27
747
673.800
09:00:20
779
673.400
08:59:22
812
672.800
08:54:18
747
673.600
08:52:14
801
674.000
08:50:19
80
674.200
08:49:28
698
674.200
08:48:31
662
674.800
08:45:56
718
676.400
08:42:18
803
674.400
08:39:23
614
675.000
08:37:04
59
675.000
08:37:04
757
674.200
08:33:43
822
672.800
08:32:10
765
672.800
08:30:03
736
671.800
08:27:42
714
672.200
08:25:21
776
673.600
08:21:57
672
672.200
08:19:18
805
672.000
08:17:06
689
673.400
08:15:19
780
673.600
08:14:42
671
673.800
08:12:30
770
676.600
08:10:13
678
677.000
08:09:47
307
675.600
08:07:37
494
675.600
08:07:37
734
676.200
08:06:14
705
676.600
08:03:32
772
677.400
08:03:28
789
671.000
08:01:16
708
672.400
08:00:53
661
672.800
08:00:53