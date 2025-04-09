Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Sameer Vuyyuru
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief AI and Product Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Vesting of two conditional share awards (Buy-out share awards A and B) over Capita ordinary shares granted to compensate Sameer Vuyyuru for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer;
(ii) sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liability payable on vesting; and
(iii) retention of balance of shares.
Market purchase shares were used in connection with the vesting of Award B.
c)
Price (s) and Volume(s) -
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
Price(s)
£nil
Volume(s)
Award A: 3,291,400
Award B: 427,548
Sale of shares
£0.121943
Award A: 1,550,059
Award B: 201,351
Retention of shares
£nil
Award A: 1,741,341
Award B: 226,197
d)
Aggregated information
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
£nil
3,718,948
Sale of shares
£0.121943
1,751,410
Retention of shares
£nil
1,967,538
e)
Date of the transaction
7 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue (vesting of conditional share awards)
London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on vesting of conditional share awards.