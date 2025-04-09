Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
04.04.25
20:13 Uhr
0,148 Euro
+0,010
+7,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1310,14418:36
0,1350,13818:37
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 18:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Sameer Vuyyuru

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief AI and Product Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Vesting of two conditional share awards (Buy-out share awards A and B) over Capita ordinary shares granted to compensate Sameer Vuyyuru for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer;

(ii) sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liability payable on vesting; and

(iii) retention of balance of shares.

Market purchase shares were used in connection with the vesting of Award B.

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

£nil

Volume(s)

Award A: 3,291,400

Award B: 427,548

Sale of shares

£0.121943

Award A: 1,550,059

Award B: 201,351

Retention of shares

£nil

Award A: 1,741,341

Award B: 226,197

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

3,718,948

Sale of shares

£0.121943

1,751,410

Retention of shares

£nil

1,967,538

e)

Date of the transaction

7 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue (vesting of conditional share awards)

London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on vesting of conditional share awards.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.