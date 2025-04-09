Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
WKN: A3E2AU | ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93
09.04.2025 17:42 Uhr
Diversified Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

Diversified Energy Company PLC
("Diversified" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC, NYSE: DEC) is pleased to announce that all 20 resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on April 9, 2025 were duly passed.

The total votes were cast as follows:

Resolution For% Against% Withheld
1Receipt of Annual Report 50,118,979100% 90,746-% 39,401
2Approval of Final Dividend 50,186,943100% 42,897-% 19,286
3Authority to re-appoint Auditor 53,936,715100% 100,784-% 49,749
4Authority to determine Auditor's Remuneration 50,176,989100% 47,950-% 24,187
5Re-elect David Edward Johnson 50,096,070100% 126,406-% 26,650
6Re-elect Robert "Rusty" Russell Hutson, Jr. 50,079,603100% 143,175-% 26,348
7Re-elect Martin Keith Thomas 48,239,72096% 1,982,9304% 26,476
8Re-elect David Jackson Turner, Jr. 49,112,53098% 1,108,4482% 28,148
9Re-elect Sandra Mary Stash 50,076,037100% 145,379-% 27,710
10Re-elect Kathryn Klaber 46,216,41792% 3,950,4118% 82,298
11Authority to allot shares 49,410,51998% 810,3292% 28,278
12Directors' Remuneration Report 49,223,09098% 984,1892% 41,847
13Director's Remuneration Policy 38,283,30379% 10,373,29421% 1,592,529
14Political donations & expenditures 49,933,787100% 226,129-% 89,210
15Amendment to 2017 Equity Incentive Plan 49,745,58899% 250,1961% 253,342
16Dis-apply pre-emption rights 49,750,12499% 257,3261% 241,676
17Dis-apply pre-emption rights (Acquisitions) 49,146,35098% 854,5872% 248,189
18Purchase of Company's own shares 50,132,207100% 75,167-% 41,752
19Share Repurchase Contracts and Counterparties 50,148,797100% 69,100-% 31,229
20Short General Meeting notice period 49,221,37198% 999,2422% 28,513

Note: A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" shown.

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Board of Diversified Energy Company PLC (the "Board") is pleased to note that shareholders unanimously approved all of the general and special resolutions. Having actively engaged with many shareholders ahead of the AGM and throughout the year, the Board would like to thank shareholders for their input and continued support.

The Board notes that shareholders approved the resolutions with significant majorities, including Resolution 13 (Approval of the Director's Remuneration Policy), which was passed with a majority vote of 79% in favor of the resolution.

The approved Director's Remuneration Policy was developed through consultation with a significant number of the Company's largest shareholders and proxy advisors, and the Board believes that the approved Remuneration Policy reinforces alignment of Executive Director compensation with long-term shareholder value creation and remuneration best-practice standards, and reflects competitive practices among the Company's peers. The Board will continue to engage with key stakeholders on a regular basis while continuing the important focus on remuneration matters that properly align with US-based compensation practices. In accordance with provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will publish an update on this engagement, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within six months of the 2025 AGM and a final summary in the Company's Annual Report for the 2025 Financial Year.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications		www.div.energy
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations


About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


