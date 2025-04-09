Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO), chaired by Marie-Amélie de Leusse, announces that it has duly noted the resignation of Eric Vallat from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective this summer. After more than five years at the helm of the Group's Executive Management, Eric Vallat has decided to dedicate himself to a new professional project.

A selection process is already underway to appoint, as soon as possible, the person who will succeed him and continue, with a fresh perspective, the Group's value-driven strategy, while building on the solid foundations established over the years.

Marie-Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, will oversee the transition period, ensuring the continuity of the Group's operations and the proper implementation of the strategic direction.

Marie-Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Eric for his commitment, leadership, and strategic vision. Over the past five years, marked by Covid, a period of exceptional growth, and more recently a volatile economic and geopolitical environment, Eric has successfully maintained the course of a long-term value-driven strategy. Under his leadership, the Group implemented a portfolio strategy that enabled us to gain market share for our liqueurs spirits division, develop an efficient and effective digital plan, and strengthen the transition to sustainable development. We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Eric Vallat said: "It is with immense gratitude and deep emotion that I reflect on my journey at Rémy Cointreau. I will be leaving the Group with the sense of having strengthened its foundations, and I am convinced that my future successor will be able to rely on strong brands to prepare for the recovery and give new momentum to our value strategy. My commitment will remain total until my official departure date to ensure a successful transition. I would like to warmly thank all the employees with whom I had the pleasure of working over the past five exciting years, the Board of Directors to whom I owe much, and the Executive Committee who supported me throughout my tenure."

In accordance with applicable regulations and the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code, the terms and conditions of CEO's departure compensation will be submitted to shareholders at the next general meeting.

Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,943 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

