Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 9 April 2025, it repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 300.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 12,616,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 12,616,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 205,003,151.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

9 April 2025