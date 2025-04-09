Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Dalet Win Prestigious 2025 NAB Show Project of the Year Award

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) , in collaboration with Dalet, has been awarded the coveted 2025 NAB Show Project of the Year Award in the Production category. This prestigious recognition, new at this year's show, highlights significant achievements in media innovation, specifically honoring projects that push boundaries and redefine possibilities in content production. The NAB Show is an annual conference and exhibition for the media, entertainment, and technology industries, showcasing the latest innovations in broadcasting, digital media, and content creation and drawing more than 60,000 attendees each of the past two years.

Left to right: Jason Kornweiss, Senior Vice President, Advisory Services, Diversified; Tim Mazzacua, Senior Vice President, Media Engineering & Operations, Monumental Sports & Entertainment; Tara Bryant, CRO, Dalet

MSE, the premier sports and entertainment organization behind the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Mystics (WNBA), and Monumental Sports Network (MNMT), embarked on a groundbreaking technology transformation led by Diversified in 2024 to elevate fan engagement and revolutionize sports production. Central to this initiative was the integration of Dalet's advanced media asset management (MAM) platform and newsroom tools within MNMT's next-generation SMPTE ST 2110 IP-based production facility that opened in March 2024 and has set a new standard across the regional sports media landscape.

Charlie Myers, CTO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, shared his excitement about the award, saying, "Receiving this honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire technology team at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and speaks to how impactful our collaboration with Dalet has been for our organization. This partnership has enabled us to create a cutting-edge production environment that enhances how we engage with our fans, both in-person and through our media platform. It's incredibly gratifying to see our vision acknowledged in such a significant way, and this award serves as both a recognition of our efforts and an inspiration for future innovations."

Jason Kornweiss, senior vice president, advisory services at Diversified, commented, "Diversified congratulates MSE on its 2025 NAB Show Project of the Year Award win. This recognition is further validation of MSE's enduring dedication to delivering amazing experiences, and Diversified is honored to be a trusted partner in this transformational, award-winning collaboration."

Tara Bryant, CRO at Dalet, added, "This award reflects the incredible innovation and collaboration between Dalet and MSE. By combining Dalet's state-of-the-art technology with MSE's groundbreaking vision for fan experience, we've set a new benchmark for sports production workflows. We are thrilled to share this milestone moment, which perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver a user-centric, modular platform tailored to the needs of diverse media-driven industries."

The ambitious project encompassed groundbreaking advancements, including a fully virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure, enhanced storytelling workflows powered by Dalet Flex, and a seamless multi-platform content distribution system tailored for both in-arena and at-home audiences. These innovations not only increased operational efficiency, but also enabled MSE to deliver unparalleled fan experiences, including dozens of alternate broadcasts for the Capitals and Wizards, advanced analytics as part of the MNMT Game Center gamification experience, and expansive original programming.

The award-winning transformation reflects the shared commitment of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Diversified, and Dalet to innovation, collaboration, and audience-first solutions. By combining expertise and cutting-edge technology, the partnership has set a precedent for future advancements in sports and media production.

For details on the project design, download the case study . For more information on this project and insights into how Dalet is shaping the foundation for visionary media operations, visit www.dalet.com .

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America's leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com .

About Diversified

Diversified is a global leader in audiovisual and media innovation, recognized for designing and building the world's most experiential environments. Our Emmy Award-winning team specializes in delivering solutions for the most complex, large-scale, and immersive installations. Serving a global clientele that includes major media organizations and retailers, sports and live performance venues, corporate enterprises, and government agencies, Diversified partners with clients to create spaces that bring people together and keep them coming back.

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, Peloton, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com

