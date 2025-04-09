Woolf Helmets: World's First Folding Smart Helmet Smashes Kickstarter Goals in Record Time

Woolf Helmets reaches funding target in under 3 hours and triples it in the first 3 days, as founder Jeff Woolf expresses excitement for the campaign's growing momentum

Woolf Helmets launched this week on Kickstarter and quickly captured the attention of backers, reaching its funding goal in under 3 hours and more than tripling its target within the first 3 days. This revolutionary helmet integrates cutting-edge safety features with unparalleled convenience, addressing the evolving needs of urban commuters and cycling enthusiasts.

Woolf Smart Folding Helmet

Automatic brake lights, hands free turn signals, and folds flat so you'll never leave it behind.

Founder Jeff Woolf expressed his excitement, saying, "This is probably the best helmet in the world. Seeing this campaign take off so quickly is incredibly rewarding. I'm thrilled to watch its momentum grow over the next month as we bring this product to life for riders everywhere."

Unmatched Portability Meets Advanced Safety:

The Woolf Helmet introduces a sleek design that can fold instantly to just over 3 inches, making it the most compact truly foldable helmet on the market. This innovation ensures users can easily carry the helmet in bags or backpacks, eliminating the inconvenience of traditional bulky helmets.

Beyond its portability, the helmet boasts Energy Reduction Technology (ERT), co-developed with Strategic Sports Ltd., a leader in helmet safety technology. ERT utilizes soft, advanced polymer pads that respond instantly to impacts, effectively managing both rotational and linear forces. This technology mitigates high and low-speed impacts, offering enhanced protection against brain injuries.

Smart Features for Enhanced Visibility and Safety:

Woolf Helmets integrates intuitive technology to keep riders safe and focused:

Hands-Free Turn Signals: Activated by simple head tilts, allowing riders to signal intentions without removing hands from handlebars.

Automatic Brake Lights: Stop-motion detection triggers brake lights, alerting others on the road to braking or stopping.

Crash Detection Alerts: In the event of an accident, the helmet can notify emergency services and emergency contacts with the rider's location, ensuring timely assistance.

About Woolf Helmets:

Woolf Helmets is dedicated to redefining cycle and scooter safety through innovative design and technology. By combining convenience with advanced protective features, Woolf Helmets aims to provide riders with safety solutions that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles-all while making a positive social and environmental impact.

For every helmet sold through the Kickstarter campaign, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to initiatives aimed at addressing children's mobility poverty, ensuring safer, more accessible transportation for underserved communities.

Woolf Helmets is committed to sustainability and ethical manufacturing. Each helmet is made from 95% recycled materials.

For more information and to sign up for the early access discount of 55% off, visit Woolf Helmets' official website or Kickstarter.

About Jeff Woolf

The innovation behind Woolf Helmets comes from Jeff Woolf OBE, a multi-award-winning inventor and innovation expert. Recognized for his contributions to design and engineering, Jeff was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to innovation. His passion for helmet safety stems from a life-threatening cycling accident that he survived only because he was wearing a helmet.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Bull

Communications

elizabeth@woolfhelmets.com





SOURCE: Woolf Helmets

