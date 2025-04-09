Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT), a leading employee-owned provider of business outsourcing and customer care solutions, has been recognized with four prestigious Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation, customer experience, and operational excellence.

ACT has been honored with the following awards:

Gold Stevie Award : Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year

: Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year Silver Stevie Award : Best Use of Omnichannel in Customer Service - Financial Services Industries

: Best Use of Omnichannel in Customer Service - Financial Services Industries Bronze Stevie Awards : Best Use of Omnichannel in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Sales

:

"These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering Total Experience solutions," said Hunter Croft, President and CEO of ACT. "With our unique business model as a 100% employee-owned company, recognition like this is deeply meaningful to our team as it is the direct result of their commitment to delivering outstanding performance for our partners. We are incredibly proud of our long track record of consistent, organic growth and longstanding partner relationships, and we are truly grateful to be recognized among industry leaders for delivering superior customer experiences powered by cutting-edge technology and a human-first approach."

The judges praised ACT's approach, stating: "The focus on Total Experience (TX) and organic growth sets ACT apart from competitors, who often rely on acquisitions." Another judge commended the company's model, calling it "a masterpiece, blending AI with human touch for unparalleled service."

ACT's Chief Operating Officer, Susan Parker, added, "Our team's ability to drive meaningful customer interactions while leveraging data and technology has been instrumental in our success. These accolades validate our efforts as we continue to deliver outstanding performance in customer experience across all touchpoints of the customer journey."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements. For more information about ACT and its award-winning services, visit ACTToday.com.

About ACT:

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years' experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247937

SOURCE: Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC