Simplifying High Bay Lighting: Power Built's Modular Wiring Advantage

Precision-built modular wiring for fast installs, reduced labor, and reliable performance

As facilities seek faster, safer, and more adaptable lighting solutions, Power Built's Plug-N-Go modular wiring system provides a dependable and efficient way to simplify high bay lighting installations. Formerly known as PAC Systems and now part of the Panel Built family, Power Built combines decades of modular wiring expertise with a strong commitment to customer service delivering solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each lighting project.

High bay lighting plays a vital role in environments like warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers, where consistent, efficient illumination is critical to maintaining safety and productivity. But the benefits of modular wiring extend beyond industrial settings. These systems are also well-suited for commercial and institutional spaces, particularly buildings with open ceilings and accessible wiring, such as school gyms.

While traditional wiring methods can be time-consuming and labor-intensive, often driving up installation costs, Power Built offers a more efficient alternative. Its prefabricated modular wiring system is designed to reduce labor demands, improve jobsite safety, and minimize both material waste and energy consumption through customized wiring layouts.

Advantages of Power Built's Plug-N-Go System:

Faster Installation: Modular wiring reduces on-site labor and minimizes downtime. Power Built accelerates the process even further with some of the fastest lead times in the industry.

Flexibility: Power Built's Plug-N-Go systems easily accommodate layout changes, fixture upgrades, and expansions.

Cost Efficiency: In addition to lowering labor costs, Power Built makes competitively priced, durable products that are built to last. And by providing custom-manufactured cable lengths unlike the standardized options typically offered Power Built helps reduce costs even further.

Sustainability: Precision manufacturing and efficient wiring layouts reduce excess material use and support energy efficiency goals, helping facilities build greener.

Improved Safety: Plug-N-Go's prefabricated connections and recessed pins reduce exposure to live wiring, improving safety during installation and maintenance.

Reliable Quality: Designed for demanding industrial environments, each Power Built component is hand-tested to ensure consistent, long-lasting performance.

Power Built's Plug-N-Go system offers a practical, high-performance alternative to traditional wiring methods-delivering faster installations, improved safety, and long-term cost savings across a wide range of facilities. From industrial plants to big box retail stores, Power Built helps simplify high bay lighting projects with modular solutions designed for reliability, flexibility, and lasting value.

To learn more about Power Built Wiring and the Plug-N-Go modular wiring system, visit www.pbwiring.com .

About Power Built Wiring:

Power Built is a new name backed by decades of experience. Formerly PAC , the trusted modular wiring manufacturer of Plug-N-Go, Power Built is now part of Panel Built , a leader in modular building systems. Power Built blends PAC's proven quality with Panel Built's innovation to deliver dependable, adaptable wiring systems.

