This drill program tested five widely spaced prospects: El Polo, Dolorosa North, Dolorosa South, Celeste and Zorillo. These targets represent a selection of the many prospects identified on the project to date. The objective of this first drill program was to confirm continuity at depth of the extensive mineralization and alteration observed at surface across the project. All 13 drillholes returned anomalous intersections greater than 0.1 grams per tonne Au (g/T Au). Eight of the 13 holes returned intersections greater than 1 g/T, see Table 1. For a plan view of the drill hole locations see Figure 1. For drill collar locations see Table 2.

Highlights include:

El Polo:

2.07 g/T Au and 38.6 g/T Ag over 7.1 m (hole LR-25-005)

1.01 g/T Au over 6.8 m from 72.80 m to 78.8 m including 2.09 g/T Au and 234 g/T Ag over 1.40 m. (hole LR-25-013)

Dolorosa South:

1.52 g/T Au and 12.4 g/T Ag over 7.75 m from 3.00 m down hole, including 2.10 g/T Au

and 11.8 g/T Ag over 3.85 m (hole LR-25-001)

3.84 g/T Au and 13.8 g/T Ag over 2.10 m from 21.60 down hole (hole LR-25-011)

3.59 g/T Au and 9.9 g/T Ag over 2.30 m from 12.40 down hole (hole LR-25-012)

Marc Prefontaine, President and CEO states, "We are very pleased that such an early-stage drill program successfully intersected mineralization in 8 of the 13 drill holes completed to date, with all drill holes intersecting anomalous mineralization. This maiden drill program marks the first time this extensively altered area has been drill tested. Drilling has succeeded in its initial objective, confirming the depth continuity of the extensive alteration and mineralization observed over the different targets exposed at surface, confirming our belief that precious metal systems underlies the project land holdings. Only 10- 15% of the total project area has been sampled to date. As we remain focused on ensuring the progress we are making on the ground continues, we will use the results of this maiden program to plan for follow-up work on the property."





Table 1: Assay Intercepts - Grade Weighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11595/247950_angeltbl1.jpg





Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11595/247950_b262657964808875_003full.jpg

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS:

El Polo

Three holes were drilled on the El Polo prospect, all successfully intersected a targeted hydrothermal breccia and flow banded rhyolite at depth.

LR-25-005 intersected 2.07 g/T Au and 38.6 g/T Ag over 7.10 m, including 3.75 g/T Au and 69.8 g/T Ag over 3.35 m.

LR25-006 intersected the target downdip in heavily faulted ground returning 4.65 m 0.99 g/T Au and 12.2 g/T Ag over 4.65 m, which includes 3.39 g/T Au and 19.1 g/T Ag over 1.05 m.

LR-25-013 stepped out 30 m to the north and intersected breccia grading 1.01 g/T Au and 60.1 g/T Ag over 6.80 m. This intersection includes 2.09 g/T Au, 234.0 g/T Ag and 0.5% Zn over 1.40 m.

Gold mineralization is hosted primarily by a distinctive hydrothermal breccia and exhibits a strong correlation with tungsten. The target horizon is flanked by an extensive base metal anomaly (Zn>Pb) over 80 m in width. Values of Zn up to 0.6% occur in close proximity to the Au-W bearing hydrothermal breccias. See figure 2 cross section of results. More drilling is warranted to delineate the extents of the intersected mineralization.





Figure 2: El Polo Assay Section (Note LR-13 is 30 m to the north of holes 5 & 6). Looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11595/247950_b262657964808875_004full.jpg

Dolorosa South

Drilling at Dolorosa South also tested a series of historical trenches and pits dug into limited exposures of altered hydrothermal and fault breccia with quartz veining, in an area with scarce outcrop exposure. Four short holes tested this target from several orientations LR-25-001 intersected quartz vein breccia near surface for 7.75 m of 1.52 g/T Au and 12.4 g/T Ag, including 2.10 g/T Au and 11.8 g/T Ag over 3.85 m (See Table 1 and Figure 3 cross section). Hole LR-25-011 intersected 3.84g/T Au and 13.8 g/T Ag over 2.10 m in quartz vein breccia, while hole LR-25-012 intersected 3.59 g/T Au and 9.9 g/T Ag over 2.30 m. Drillhole LR-25-002 drilled the footwall in crystal tuff with 5 narrow intersections with anomalous gold less than 0.2 g/T Au. The grade thickness intersected in this area warrants follow up geophysics and drilling.





Figure 3: Dolorosa South Assay Section (looking east)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11595/247950_b262657964808875_005full.jpg

Dolorosa North

Drilling at Dolorosa North target tested a series of historical trenches and pits exposing altered hydrothermal and fault breccia with quartz veining, in an area with little outcrop. Two drill holes tested this target.

LR-25-003 intersected a 4.4 m fault structure returning 0.1 g/T Au, 12 g/T Ag and 0.41% Cu, including 0.23 g/T Au, 37.9 g/T Ag and 2.8% Cu over 0.3 m. LR-25-004 is currently interpreted to have drilled the footwall to the target, intersecting anomalous gold and silver mineralization with a best assay of 0.35 g/T Au and 2.0 g/T Ag over 2.6 m. More drilling is needed to determine target geometry and thickness and test continuity with the Dolorosa South prospect. (Table 1).

Celeste

The Celeste Ridge exposes widespread silicification, brecciation, and stockwork quartz veining over a strike length of one kilometer. Two holes were completed with the objective of testing beneath the silificied cap; both holes intersected on the order of 50 m of siliceous, felsic volcanic rock with abundant pyrite. Locally hydrothermal breccias occur within the pyritic envelop with abundant quartz.

Zorillo

Two short holes (50 m each) were completed at Zorillo to better test broken and faulted quartz veins exposed in trenches. Holes LR-25-009 & 10 intersected intensely faulted vein material with only LR-25-009 intersected 0.81 g/T Au and 11.8 g/T Ag over 0.65 m.





Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11595/247950_angeltbl2.jpg

QA/QC

HQ sized drill core samples were sawed in half and the half core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver and rock samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango, Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The ALS Zacatecas, North Vancouver facilities and SGS lab are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and Silver were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Marc Prefontaine, M.Sc. P.Geo., President and CEO, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada . The Company's flagship La Reyna Project covers 106.89 km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

