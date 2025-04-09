London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Reuters Events today announced the agenda for The Future of Insurance USA 2025, scheduled for June 12-13 in Chicago. The event will convene 500+ executives from leading U.S. carriers to explore solutions and strategies for AI integration, customer engagement, and distribution network optimization.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7408/247947_96b3316cb49269ec_001full.jpg

Attendees will discover how leading insurers are leveraging agentic AI to personalize customer journeys, crafting effective omnichannel marketing strategies for digital consumers, and streamlining distribution for enhanced market reach.

Featured sessions include:

Keynote Panel: AI Transition: Address Fear & Uncertainty Headfirst

Adopt AI can enhance ROI and efficiency, build internal trust by celebrating early successes, and improve employee experience through data analysis, resulting in higher job satisfaction and lower turnover (Gallagher, Zurich NA, Ameritas, & PwC)

Adopt AI can enhance ROI and efficiency, build internal trust by celebrating early successes, and improve employee experience through data analysis, resulting in higher job satisfaction and lower turnover Workshop: Driving Customer Engagement with Digital Excellence

Invest in digital communication channels, AI, and virtual assistants to clearly convey complex insurance information, automate inquiries empathetically, and foster a customer-centric culture for personalized service (Pricisely)

Invest in digital communication channels, AI, and virtual assistants to clearly convey complex insurance information, automate inquiries empathetically, and foster a customer-centric culture for personalized service Presentation: Strike a Balance: Optimize Digital Distribution while Prioritizing Customer Choice

Create a comprehensive distribution strategy by collaborating with third-party platforms to broaden reach, ensuring data security, and prioritizing customer education and transparency for a seamless, informed experience across all channels (Principal Financial)

Create a comprehensive distribution strategy by collaborating with third-party platforms to broaden reach, ensuring data security, and prioritizing customer education and transparency for a seamless, informed experience across all channels Keynote Presentation: Reach the Modern Customer: Evolving Insurance Distribution Strategies

Explore embedded insurance opportunities within other products and services to position you as a one stop shop for your customers and maintain a loyal customer base (Exponential)

Explore embedded insurance opportunities within other products and services to position you as a one stop shop for your customers and maintain a loyal customer base Keynote Fireside Chat: Beat the "Prove-it-First" Mentality to Truly Accelerate Tech Adoption

Build confidence in tech adoption by sharing successful stories and demonstrating the tangible benefits of AI and other emerging technologies within the industry (Farmers)

The Future of Insurance USA 2025 provides a dynamic learning environment with a hackathon, interactive roundtables, and networking events - all focused on addressing critical industry themes. Speakers from AmFam, Aflac, Farmers, and USAA will provide insights on navigating market uncertainty, building trust in the AI age, developing the workforce of tomorrow, and driving operational excellence.

Download the full agenda to see all sessions and speakers: https://shorturl.at/dOyzV

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247947

SOURCE: Reuters Events