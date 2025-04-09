SUPCASE, MUMBA, and I-Blason Launch Complete Line of Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories: Rugged Protection, High-Performance Charging, and Modular Portability

In anticipation of the Nintendo Switch 2 release, SUPCASE, MUMBA, and i-Blason unveil a powerful lineup of cases, screen protectors, organizers, and smart charging accessories. The launch spans over a dozen unique products engineered for maximum durability, seamless gameplay, and enhanced portability-giving gamers a full ecosystem of gear from day one.

SUPCASE - Rugged Dominance with The UB Pro

The acclaimed Unicorn Beetle PRO returns-reimagined for Nintendo Switch 2. Available in Black, Dark Green, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue, the UB Pro delivers legendary drop protection backed by military-grade construction and real-world testing.

Features:

Full-body shell with reinforced corners

Anti-slip ergonomic grips

Easy Joy-Con access and dock compatibility

SUPCASE also introduces the Bolt Charger-an all in one charging and dock station with:

Ambient LED lighting with 7 RGB modes and smart LED indicator lights to display charging status

Charging and storage for 4 Joy-Cons and 9 game cards

Smart chip protection against overheating and short-circuiting

Type-C interface and anti-slip rubber base

MUMBA - Ergonomic Innovation Meets All-in-One Utility

MUMBA leads with its Blade, Clear, and Card Cases-all featuring anti-drop builds, precise Joy-Con fit, and compatibility with docking stations. The Blade includes a proprietary hinge and grip design for streamlined Joy-Con removal.

MUMBA Carrying Case Organizers:

3 size variations: Mini, Plus, and Max carrying cases include water-resistant exteriors, velvet interiors, EVA shock-absorption, and storage for up to 12 game cards

Universal compatibility: Switch 2, OLED, and original Switch.

Charging & Accessory Gear by MUMBA:

Joy-Con Charger: Charges 4 Joy-Cons simultaneously displaying real-time charging status and 9 RGB lighting modes.

Drive Grip Steering Wheel: durable, lightweight, ergonomic grip, and effortless Joy-Con setup to enjoy any game

i-Blason - Sleek Protection with Minimal Bulk

The Matrix Case and Clear Case are tailored for players who prefer slim builds without sacrificing durability. These offer full transparency, lightweight protection, and shock resistance with precise Joy-Con cutouts.

Power Pulse Charger:

Dual Joy-Con charging dock

Transparent "+/-" LED indicators to display charging status

Compact design ideal for travel

Type-C powered with intelligent safety chip

Unified Ecosystem for Nintendo Switch 2

This triple-brand rollout offers the most complete ecosystem for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch-built for gamers who demand function, protection, and aesthetic freedom. From rugged durability to advanced RGB charging docks, everything is ready from day one.

Shop products ranging from protective cases, carrying cases, screen protection, chargers and more.

Availability

All products will be available for purchase on launch day via Amazon, brand websites, and authorized resellers.

About SUPCASE, MUMBA, and i-Blason

These three powerhouse brands lead the global market in mobile protection. With patented technologies, CNET-awarded toughness, and gamer-first design philosophies, they offer uncompromising quality at unmatched value.

