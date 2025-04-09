Starwood Hotels: 1 Hotel Melbourne Now Accepting Reservations

A Sustainable Sanctuary Inspired by Nature on the Yarra River

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is thrilled to announce that reservations are now being accepted for 1 Hotel Melbourne, a landmark waterfront property set to debut in June 2025. This marks 1 Hotels' highly anticipated entrance into the Australian market, bringing an award-winning blend of sustainable luxury and nature-inspired design to the heart of Melbourne, in collaboration with industry-leading developer Riverlee.

The centerpiece of this remarkable building is the heritage listed Goods Shed No. 5, the last of the unrenovated goods sheds in what was once Melbourne's busiest port. The property will redefine luxury hospitality in the region with a philosophy that combines sustainability, style, and rejuvenation to create a transformative guest experience.

"At 1 Hotels, we believe that luxury and sustainability can-and should-go hand in hand," says Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "With 1 Hotel Melbourne, we've created a waterfront destination that immerses guests in nature while celebrating the city's rich legacy and forward-thinking spirit. This hotel isn't just about where you stay-this is about how you feel, how you connect, and how travel can inspire a deeper commitment to the world around us. The water inspires calm and serenity, which is what our brand is meant to convey: an oasis for travelers to escape the rigors of travel."

"Opening reservations for 1 Hotel Melbourne is an exciting milestone as we bring our mission-driven hospitality to Australia," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "From reclaimed materials and immersive biophilic design to thoughtfully curated wellness offerings, this property is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and the extraordinary guest experiences that define 1 Hotels."

"Through our partnership with 1 Hotels, we have reimagined this heritage waterfront site into a sustainable luxury destination that honours Melbourne's maritime past while setting new benchmarks for environmental stewardship," says David Lee, Development Director at Riverlee. "This project perfectly embodies Riverlee's commitment to creating visionary developments that respect our city's past while building for its future."

Located on the southwestern edge of Melbourne's CBD, 1 Hotel Melbourne offers prime access to some of the city's most celebrated attractions, including Marvel Stadium, the Royal Botanic Gardens, top shopping districts, and world-class theaters. Guests can explore the city via the world's largest tram network-just two minutes away. The hotel is also adjacent to a 3,500-square-meter native-planted park and offers direct access to Melbourne's serene riverfront and an extensive network of walking and biking paths.

1 Hotel Melbourne is a showcase of architectural innovation and sustainable design. The striking asymmetric façade features floor-to-ceiling windows with lower glazing that echoes the panels of Goods Shed No. 5 and upper panels that reflect the rippling surface of the Yarra River, while more than 2,000 living plants throughout the property blur the line between indoors and out. The lobby's reception desk-crafted from fallen trees, reclaimed timber furnishings, and restored elements from Goods Shed No. 5-underscores a deep commitment to adaptive reuse and circular economy principles. Commissioned art reflects the city's rich creative scene.

The property is on the path to achieving LEED Silver certification and is prioritizing recycled and reclaimed materials throughout the design. Timber sourced from abandoned local rail bridges and wharfs, nearly 2,000 bluestone pavers reinstalled as pathways, and restored steel trusses and window frames preserve the building's industrial character while celebrating Melbourne's rich history. As part of the development, 1 Hotel Melbourne also includes 114 exclusive 1 Homes residences, seamlessly integrating sustainable luxury into private living spaces.

Tranquil Rooms Designed for Mindful Luxury

1 Hotel Melbourne features 277 guest rooms, including 36 suites, each designed as a peaceful sanctuary that merges natural beauty with modern comforts. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the rooms with natural light and frame serene views of the Yarra River or the Melbourne skyline. Sustainability is at the forefront, from energy-efficient smart thermostats and low-VOC materials to collaborations with local artists and the use of heritage architectural elements.

There are bedheads made from reclaimed timber railway bridges, live-edge furniture, and doors featuring preserved moss panels alongside room numbers carved from salvaged wharf timber, delicately etched by long-gone naval worms-an unexpected nod to the site's maritime history. Rooms also have thoughtfully curated amenities like Bamford Wellness Spa products created in partnership with Carole Bamford, a pioneer in organic, sustainable, and holistic living.

Culinary Experiences Inspired by Land and Sea

Dining at 1 Hotel Melbourne is also inspired by nature. The soon-to-be-revealed signature restaurant led by a dynamic much-loved chef will offer menus that showcase the freshest seasonal produce, with a focus on ingredients sourced from local farmers, fishers, and artisans. Neighbours grab-and-go café will feature organic bites and artisanal products, perfect for a quick snack or thoughtful gift. Guests can sip on foraged cocktails and boutique Victorian wines in the lobby bar, a social hub with breathtaking river views.

For corporate events, weddings, or intimate gatherings, the hotel offers a range of light-filled, nature-inspired spaces overlooking the river. The Seafarers Event Space, a 1,000-square-meter riverside venue, accommodates up to 900 guests and features expansive windows, lush greenery, and state-of-the-art technology. Additional meeting rooms, including a boardroom and a relaxed lounge, provide flexible options for both corporate and social gatherings. Cutting-edge audiovisual capabilities enhance every event, while a curated approach to music reflects the energy and rhythm of Melbourne.

Wellness is integral to the 1 Hotel Melbourne experience. Guests can recharge at the Field House Gym, the hotel's state-of-the-art fitness center, equipped with world-class, cutting-edge equipment, personal trainers, and a variety of fitness experiences including mindful programming such as yoga and meditation. Guests can unwind in the indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and a Jacuzzi-style spa. And Bamford Wellness Spa is introducing holistic wellness treatments inspired by local therapies, setting a new benchmark for well-being in Australia.

Sustainability is woven into every aspect of the property's operations. Biophilic design creates spaces where guests can connect with nature through abundant natural light, living greenery, and organic materials. The hotel also utilizes advanced air quality management systems and innovative water conservation technologies. Through a partnership with Foodprint Group, 1 Hotel Melbourne aims to divert over 90% of waste. Single-use plastics are eliminated in favor of sustainable alternatives like reusable glassware and compostable materials. Thoughtful touches throughout the hotel inspire guests to reflect on their environmental impact and embrace sustainable living long after they leave.

Reservations Now Open

Be among the first to experience 1 Hotel Melbourne, where nature and luxury converge to create an extraordinary retreat in the heart of the city. Reservations are now open. To book your stay or learn more, visit 1hotels.com/melbourne or contact MEL1HSE-Sales@1hotels.com .

ABOUT STARWOOD HOTELS

Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach (Miami) and Manhattan and includes Brooklyn Bridge (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property, and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Copenhagen, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), Seattle, and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico); Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York City, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Brickell (Miami), and the Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and now includes Manchester (UK) and Silicon Valley (California), with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, Starwood Hotels is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. Additional information can be found at starwoodhotels.com .

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. With properties among some of the first to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Key distinction, 1 Hotels is inspired by a simple idea: those who travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River in February 2017; West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard in June 2019; Sanya (China) in 2020; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; and in 2023, the Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Copenhagen, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), Seattle and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico). Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com .

ABOUT RIVERLEE

Riverlee is a Melbourne based, privately owned property group specializing in development and asset ownership across the commercial, residential, and retail sectors. Established in 1993 by Clement Lee, Riverlee is known for delivering visionary projects that lead the industry, both creatively and commercially, while always honoring the region's heritage, environment, and community.

