Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Reem Capital Corp. (TSXV: REEM.P) (the "Corporation" or "Reem"), a "capital pool company" (CPC) pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces an update to the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") which will now be held on May 9, 2025.

MEETING UPDATE

The Corporation had previously announced the date of the Meeting to be April 15, 2025; however, this has been revised to May 9, 2025 in connection with an amended management information circular and an amended form of proxy ("Amended Meeting Materials") to be prepared, filed and sent in due course to the shareholders of Reem as of the record date of March 11, 2025.

The Amended Meeting Materials will include updates to the management and board of the Corporation, as set forth below, and includes a correction to the proposed auditor of the Resulting Issuer (as defined in Reem's previous press release dated April 2, 2025) to Kesselman & Kesselman, a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited.

MANAGEMENT UPDATES

The Corporation announces the resignation of Arthur Kwan as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Corporation. Mr. Arthur is pleased to have been part of the Corporation's progress to-date and looks forward to spending time on his other ventures. The board of the Corporation sincerely thanks Mr. Kwan for his contribution to the Corporation.

Jonathan Held, who is Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Corporation, has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation as of today's date.

EARLY WARNING REPORT

Pursuant to his resignation, Mr. Kwan entered into share purchase agreements with Jonathan Held, Ronnie Jaegermann, Jonathan Holmes and Michael Saliken (together, the "Acquirors") to purchase all of the common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") held by Mr. Kwan (the "Share Purchases") for $0.025 per Common Share or $25,000 in the aggregate.

Effective April 9, 2025 and in accordance with the Share Purchases:

Mr. Held purchased 250,000 Common Shares from Mr. Kwan. Mr. Held now holds 1,250,000 Common Shares or approximately 15.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (up from 12.7%). Mr. Jaegermann purchased 250,000 Common Shares from Mr. Kwan. Mr. Jaegermann now holds 1,150,000 Common Shares or approximately 14.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (up from 11.4%). Mr. Holmes purchased 250,000 Common Shares from Mr. Kwan. Mr. Holmes now holds 1,050,000 Common Shares or approximately 13.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (up from 10.1%). Mr. Saliken purchased 250,000 Common Shares from Mr. Kwan. Mr. Saliken now holds 750,000 Common Shares or approximately 9.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (up from 6.3%).

The Acquirors' acquisition was made for investment purposes. The Acquirors may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares, warrants, and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise, and may dispose of any or all of securities of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities of the Corporation, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Corporation and other relevant factors.

Prior to the Share Purchases, Mr. Kwan held approximately 12.7% of the Common Shares therefore triggering the requirement to file an early warning report and this news release pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

All Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Share Purchases continue to be subject to the Form 2F - CPC Escrow Agreement entered into between the Corporation, Endeavor Trust Corporation and the founding securityholders of the Corporation dated November 15, 2021, as required by and in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

For additional information regarding the Share Purchases, see copies of the applicable early warning reports that will be filed on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or can be obtained by contacting the Jonathan Held at the email or phone number provided below.

ABOUT REEM

Reem was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is a Capital Pool Company governed by the policies of the Exchange. Reem's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a Capital Pool Company should be considered highly speculative.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

