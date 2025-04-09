Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Announces Q3F25 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2025:
May 12
Needham Technology, Media & Consumer 1x1 Conference
Virtual
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
May 13
J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Westin Boston Seaport, Boston, MA
Fireside chat + Investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
May 28
TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
InterContinental NY Barclay, New York, NY
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
May 29
Jefferies 2025 Software & Internet Conference
The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast, CA
Fireside chat + Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 3
Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference
InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA
Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 4
BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference
The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Fireside chat + Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 5
UBS Women in Tech Conference
Four Seasons San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 10
Mizuho Technology Conference 2025
Conrad New York Downtown, New York, NY
Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 11
Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
Jefferies Office, London, England
Presentation + Investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com
SOURCE: Amdocs - IR
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire