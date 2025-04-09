Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080
Tradegate
09.04.25
20:41 Uhr
77,00 Euro
+3,54
+4,82 %
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2025 22:14 Uhr
Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Announces Q3F25 Investor Conference Schedule

Finanznachrichten News

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2025:

May 12

Needham Technology, Media & Consumer 1x1 Conference

Virtual

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

May 13

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Westin Boston Seaport, Boston, MA

Fireside chat + Investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

May 28

TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

InterContinental NY Barclay, New York, NY

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

May 29

Jefferies 2025 Software & Internet Conference

The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast, CA

Fireside chat + Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 3

Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA

Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 4

BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Fireside chat + Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 5

UBS Women in Tech Conference

Four Seasons San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 10

Mizuho Technology Conference 2025

Conrad New York Downtown, New York, NY

Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 11

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies

Jefferies Office, London, England

Presentation + Investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Supporting Resources

· Learn more about Amdocs Experience Lab

· Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

· Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs - IR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
