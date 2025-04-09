Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Announces Q3F25 Investor Conference Schedule

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2025:

May 12 Needham Technology, Media & Consumer 1x1 Conference Virtual Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations May 13 J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Westin Boston Seaport, Boston, MA Fireside chat + Investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations May 28 TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference InterContinental NY Barclay, New York, NY Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations May 29 Jefferies 2025 Software & Internet Conference The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast, CA Fireside chat + Investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 3 Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA Investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 4 BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA Fireside chat + Investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 5 UBS Women in Tech Conference Four Seasons San Francisco, San Francisco, CA Investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 10 Mizuho Technology Conference 2025 Conrad New York Downtown, New York, NY Investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 11 Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies Jefferies Office, London, England Presentation + Investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

