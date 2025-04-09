Ilmor and GM Marine Return to SuperCat Fest West 2025 in Lake Havasu City

Ilmor, a leading performance marine engine manufacturer, and GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors specializing in marine propulsion systems, are set to make waves once again at SuperCat Fest West 2025. This premier event, known for showcasing the world's fastest and most powerful pleasure boats, will serve as the first stop for Ilmor and GM Marine's 2025 national event tour.

Attendees will get an up-close look at cutting-edge marine engine technology on display, including the Supercharged 650, Ilmor's marinized version of the award-winning GM LT4 engine. Equipped with an Eaton TVS Supercharger that spins up to 20,000 RPM and generates 9+ pounds of boost, the Supercharged 650 delivers 650 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque. This partnership blends GM's advanced engineering with Ilmor's precision marine innovation to redefine power and reliability on the water.

Also on display will be the Ilmor MV8 570, an efficient, compact, and lightweight engine designed to deliver superior performance. Built on the GM Performance Parts LS architecture, the naturally aspirated 570 HP engine incorporates advanced technologies like variable valve timing, maximizing torque at lower RPMs while maintaining peak power at high speeds.

SuperCat Fest West is an immersive experience featuring ultra-luxury, high-performance boats on display, Fun Runs, dock parties, and the highly anticipated annual Poker Run. The event aims to raise money for local charities, with a goal of $500,000 since its inception, reinforcing the boating community's dedication to giving back.

SuperCat Fest West 2025 kicks off on April 9th, 2025 at Havasu Riviera Marina, with thrilling on-water action and exclusive industry showcases running throughout the weekend. Don't miss the chance to see Ilmor and GM Marine's latest innovations and experience the excitement firsthand.

About Ilmor

Ilmor is a global leader in high-performance racing engines and premium marine propulsion systems focusing on motorsports and advanced engineering solutions. With decades of engineering expertise, Ilmor is committed to delivering cutting-edge performance, precision, and reliability on the water.

For more information about Ilmor, visit www.ilmor.com/Marine . Media inquiries please contact info@ilmor.com .

About GM Marine

GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors, specializes in high-performance marine propulsion systems. By leveraging GM's proven automotive engineering, GM Marine brings innovation, efficiency, and power to the marine industry.

For more information about GM Marine, visit Marine Application GM Engines | GM Powered Solutions .

Contact Information

SOURCE: Ilmor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire