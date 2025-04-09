George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) ("Stone") today announces that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 08 th , 2025 , after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT) .

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 846 5767 0303 | Password: 593175). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 24th, 2025.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247980

SOURCE: StoneCo Ltd.