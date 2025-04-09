George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) ("Stone") today announces that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 08th, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT).
The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 846 5767 0303 | Password: 593175). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.
The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 24th, 2025.
About Stone
Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.
Contact:
Investor Relations
investors@stone.co
