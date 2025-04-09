Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Skye Collyer, Director, ETF Distribution Western Canada, BMO Global Asset Management and Hamish Lillico, Director, ETF Distribution British Columbia, BMO Global Asset Management, joined Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the launch of the new BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLY) (TSX: ZXLY.F).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6O1q006Cl9k

The BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S. discretionary sector. Generally, the ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund. The ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the constituent securities of the Index, in substantially the same proportions as they are represented in the Index.

BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand, as well as combining active and passive investing with the ETF series of active mutual funds.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247987

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange