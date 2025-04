Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG" or the "Company") today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, before the opening of the market on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

On Wednesday, April 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET, management will host a conference call webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

What: NTG Clarity Year End 2024 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, April 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Live webcast can be accessed from the Events page of NTG's website: https://ntgclarity.com/events/q4-and-year-end-2024-earnings-conference-call-ntg-clarity/

Management will be hosting a Q&A at the end of the call; however, to streamline the earnings conference call, we ask any questions to be emailed along with the asker's name and company, if applicable, by the end of the day Tuesday, April 15, 2024, to:

Adam Zaghloul, Vice President, Strategy & Planning

Email: adam@ntgclarity.com

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1000 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

For Further Information:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247957

SOURCE: NTG Clarity Networks Inc.