Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Blacksteel Energy Inc. ("Blacksteel" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its independent reserves report for the year ended April 30, 2024.

GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") conducted an independent reserves evaluation and prepared the Company's reserve report (the "Reserve Report") dated March 31, 2025, effective April 30, 2024, in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 standards and the requirements of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPEE) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (COGEH).

The reserves evaluation was based on GLJ's forecast pricing and foreign exchange rates on May 1, 2024, which are available on GLJ's website at www.gljpc.com. The reserves included below are presented on a Company gross basis and reflect the Company's total working interest reserves before deducting any royalties. They do not include any royalty interests payable to or by the Company.

Future development costs (FDC) represent GLJ's best estimate of the future costs to bring the Company's Girouxville proved and probable developed and undeveloped reserves into production. Actual costs may be greater than or less than the estimates in the Reserve Report and referenced in this news release. FDC will be estimated on an annual basis to account for changes in development activities, new well design or performance, inflation expectations, and various other factors.

The reserve volumes estimated in the Reserve Report represent a significant reduction from those in the April 30, 2023, report due to the following factors;

Lower gas prices, estimated in the 2024 report, coupled with the cost of facilities to operate, transport, and process the gas, rendered gas conservation uneconomic.

Higher-than-anticipated lease operating costs resulted from the frequency of battery and well repairs due to the age and condition of the assets acquired in 2023.

The oil price differential compared to WTI pricing also decreased the economics of the existing wells and, therefore, the assigned reserves.

The following reserve summary table details the Company's 2024 gross volumetric and valuation reserve results:





2024 Tight oil

(Mbbl)



2024 Total

(Mboe)



2023 Total

(Mboe)

Proved producing

13.7



13.7



343.5

Proved developed non-producing

39.0



39.0



59.2

Proved undeveloped

-



-



1,391.1

Total proved

52.7



52.7



1,793.8

Probable

557.6



557.6



2,785.8

Total proved plus probable

610.3



610.3



3,316.1



Net present value before tax summary:

$ Thousands

0 %



5 %



10 %



15 %



20 %

Total proved

-136.4



-77.2



-38.6



-13.3



3.3

Total probable

3,506.1



2,486.9



1,690.5



1,079.2



610.9

Total proved plus probable

3,369.7



2409.7



1651.9



1065.9



614.2























2Pvalue/share 1 $ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.015

$ 0.01

$ 0.005























¹ Based on outstanding common shares of 111,701,255 at April 30, 2024





Additional details of Blacksteel's 2024 year-end reserves can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Blacksteel Energy Inc.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.

www.blacksteelenergy.ca

