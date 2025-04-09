DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 8.7% During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

The Merkel cell carcinoma market is poised for steady growth, with a strong CAGR projected from 2024 to 2034. This expansion across the 7MM will be driven by the launch of innovative therapies, including IFx-2.0, NIDLEGY, and ITI-3000.

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Merkel cell carcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Merkel cell carcinoma was found to be USD 411 million in the 7MM in 2023.

According to estimates, among the currently marketed drugs, BAVENCIO (avelumab) as first-line therapy held the largest market share, generating approximately USD 290 million in revenue across the 7MM in 2023.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2023, there were approximately 9K incident cases of MCC in the 7MM. Of these, the United States accounted for 37% of the cases.

Leading Merkel cell carcinoma companies developing emerging therapies, such as TuHURA Biosciences, Philogen, Immunomic Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals, AgonOx, Kymera Therapeutics, Merus N.V., and others are developing novel Merkel cell carcinoma drugs that can be available in the Merkel cell carcinoma market in the coming years.

The promising Merkel cell carcinoma therapies in the pipeline include IFx-2.0, NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF), ITI 3000, PH 762, KT 253, MCLA 145, and others.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Overview

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare and aggressive skin cancer that originates from Merkel cells, which are neuroendocrine cells involved in touch sensation. While its exact causes are not completely understood, several risk factors have been identified, including prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, advanced age, and a weakened immune system; additionally, infection with the Merkel Cell Polyomavirus (MCPyV) is associated with many cases of MCC.

Clinically, MCC often presents as a rapidly growing, firm, and painless nodule that may appear red, violet, or flesh-colored, typically on sun-exposed areas such as the head, neck, or extremities. Diagnosis usually begins with a detailed physical examination and imaging studies to assess the extent of the lesion, but a definitive diagnosis is made through a biopsy followed by histopathological and immunohistochemical analyses, which help distinguish MCC from other similar skin tumors.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The Merkel cell carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Merkel cell carcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Merkel cell carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of MCC

Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC

Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC

Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC

Total Metastatic Cases of MCC

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market

Treatment for localized Merkel cell carcinoma typically involves surgery and radiation, while advanced cases often require systemic therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors like avelumab. Chemotherapy provides limited long-term benefits. Wide local excision is the primary approach for localized MCC, often accompanied by a sentinel lymph node biopsy to assess disease spread. However, in advanced stages, surgery becomes less effective as systemic progression takes over, emphasizing the need for improved treatments due to MCC's rarity and high recurrence risk.

Chemotherapy, once a mainstay for advanced MCC, now plays a diminished role due to its limited long-term efficacy. Agents like etoposide and carboplatin may temporarily shrink tumors, but high relapse rates and significant side effects make them less favorable. Cytotoxic chemotherapy works by damaging DNA or disrupting cell division in rapidly proliferating cells, but while it has shown effectiveness in metastatic MCC, its impact on healthy cells leads to considerable adverse effects.

Currently, several approved therapies focus on immune modulation. Key treatments include BAVENCIO, a monoclonal antibody developed by Merck KGaA; KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), a PD-1 inhibitor from Merck; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr), a PD-1 inhibitor co-developed by Incyte Corporation and MacroGenics.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

IFx-2.0: TuHURA Biosciences

NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF): Philogen

ITI 3000: Immunomic Therapeutics

PH 762: Phio Pharmaceuticals/AgonOx

KT 253: Kymera Therapeutics

MCLA 145: Merus N.V.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics

The Merkel cell carcinoma market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. With the increasing awareness and early detection of Merkel cell carcinoma, healthcare providers are now more proactive in diagnosing the disease, which in turn fuels demand for effective, targeted treatments. Recent regulatory approvals of novel therapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors, have not only improved patient outcomes but have also spurred further research and development investments from pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, the high unmet medical need in this niche area, coupled with supportive government policies and funding initiatives, continues to propel the growth and expansion of the Merkel cell carcinoma therapeutic market.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Merkel cell carcinoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Merkel cell carcinoma market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the Merkel cell carcinoma market. One major challenge is the rarity of the disease, which limits the availability of clinical trial participants and reduces incentives for pharmaceutical companies to invest in research. Additionally, the high costs of immunotherapies-the primary treatment option-pose affordability issues, leading to restricted patient access, especially in regions with limited healthcare coverage. Regulatory hurdles also slow the approval of novel therapies, as MCC lacks well-established treatment guidelines beyond immunotherapy. Furthermore, low disease awareness among healthcare providers and patients often results in delayed diagnosis, and worsening patient outcomes.

Moreover, Merkel cell carcinoma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Merkel cell carcinoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Merkel cell carcinoma market growth.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market CAGR 8.7 % Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size in 2023 USD 411 Billion Key Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies TuHURA Biosciences, Philogen, Immunomic Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals, AgonOx, Kymera Therapeutics, Merus N.V., and others Key Pipeline Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapies IFx-2.0, NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF), ITI 3000, PH 762, KT 253, MCLA 145, and others

Scope of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Merkel Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Merkel Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 MCC Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of MCC by Therapies in the 7MM in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of MCC by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Anatomy 6.3 Histology of MCC 6.4 Signs and Symptoms 6.5 Risk Factors 6.6 Types of MCC 6.7 Pathophysiology of MCC 6.8 Staging of MCC 6.9 Diagnosis 6.9.1 Differential Diagnosis of MCC 6.9.2 Diagnostic Algorithm 6.9.3 Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations for MCC 6.10 Treatment 6.10.1 Follow-up and Recurrence 6.10.2 Treatment Algorithm 6.10.3 Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations for MCC 7 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 Total Incident Cases of MCC 8.2.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC 8.2.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC 8.2.4 Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC 8.2.5 Progression Rate of MCC 8.3 Total Incident Cases of MCC in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of MCC in the US 8.4.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC in the US 8.4.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC in the US 8.4.4 Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC in the US 8.4.5 Total Metastatic Cases of MCC in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.5.1 Total Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK 8.5.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK 8.5.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK 8.5.4 Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK 8.5.5 Total Metastatic Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 8.6.1 Total Incident Cases of MCC in Japan 8.6.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC in Japan 8.6.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC in Japan 8.6.4 Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC in Japan 8.6.5 Total Metastatic Cases of MCC in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 BAVENCIO (avelumab): Merck KGaA (EMD Serono) 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr): Incyte Corporation/MacroGenics 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.4 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck 10.4.1 Product Description 10.4.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.4.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.4.5 Safety and Efficacy To be continued in the report... 11 Emerging Drug Profiles 11.1 Key Cross Competition of Emerging Drugs 11.2 IFx-2.0: TuHURA Biosciences 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' View 11.3 NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF): Philogen 11.3.1 Drug Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Analysts' View 11.4 ITI 3000: Immunomic Therapeutics 11.4.1 Drug Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.5 Analysts' View 11.5 PH 762: Phio Pharmaceuticals/AgonOx 11.5.1 Drug Description 11.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.5.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.5.5 Analysts' View 11.6 KT 253: Kymera Therapeutics 11.6.1 Drug Description 11.6.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.6.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.6.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.6.5 Analysts' View 11.7 MCLA 145: Merus N.V. 11.7.1 Drug Description 11.7.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.7.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.7.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.7.5 Analysts' View To be continued in the report... 12 MCC: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.2.2 Pricing Trends 12.2.3 Analogue Assessment 12.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 12.3 Market Outlook 12.4 Total Market Size of MCC in the 7MM 12.5 Market Size of MCC by Therapies in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of MCC in the United States 12.6.1 Total Market of MCC 12.6.2 Market Size of MCC by Therapies in the United States 12.7 Market Size of MCC in EU4 and the UK 12.7.1 Total Market Size of MCC 12.7.2 Market Size of MCC by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.8 Market Size of MCC in Japan 12.8.1 Total Market Size of MCC 12.8.2 Market Size of MCC by Therapies in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.2.1 Germany 16.2.2 France 16.2.3 Italy 16.2.4 Spain 16.2.5 The United Kingdom 16.3 Japan 16.3.1 MHLW 17 Appendix 17.1 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.2 Bibliography 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

