Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of three new stores, further strengthening its presence in Mexico City's key urban areas. The strategic placement of these new JOi Dollar Plus locations aims to attract high foot traffic and serve communities with diverse purchasing needs. With these additions, PesoRama continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering quality products at affordable prices, while enhancing the shopping experience for customers across the city.

"The openings of our 26th, 27th, and 28th JOi Dollar Plus Stores in Mexico City mark another exciting milestone in our expansion," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "These new locations increase accessibility for Mexican consumers and strengthen our presence in high-density areas where we see significant potential for continued growth and success."





Store #26 - City Shops del Valle

Store #26 is a 406 square meter location inside the "City Shops del Valle" mall in the Del Valle neighbourhood. Known for its established commercial activity and higher-income residents, this area offers a strong customer base seeking convenient access to everyday essentials. Store #26 is scheduled to open later this month.

Store #27 - Martín Carrera

Store #27 spans 481 square meters on the main floor of the Patio Martín Carrera mall in the 15 de Agosto neighbourhood. Its proximity to a CETRAM (modal transfer centre), where commuters switch between rail and bus system is expected to generate consistent foot traffic. Store #27 is scheduled to open in May 2025.

Store #28 - Metro Agrícola Oriental

Store #28 is a standalone, 513 square meter location in the Agrícola Oriental neighborhood, close to one of the area's busiest subway stations. Placing the store here aims to ensure convenient access for residents and commuters. The location will also be part of the new Hospital de la Luz complex, recognized for its community support programs. Store #28 is scheduled to open in June 2025.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 25 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

