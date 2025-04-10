The 2025 NAB Show concludes today as the leading global platform for the media and entertainment industry, reaching new audiences and connecting storytellers worldwide. With compelling industry insights, cutting-edge technology innovation, and a diverse global audience, this year's event further cemented its role as the premier business event for professionals in the evolving landscape of content creation, broadcasting, and technology.

"The 2025 NAB Show truly exemplified the vibrant evolution of media and entertainment, debuting tools and technologies for all storytellers," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Show. "This year's show provided a global platform for innovation, diverse voices, and forward-thinking conversations that will shape the future of storytelling and empower everyone to become a content creator."

Global Reach

The 2025 NAB Show attracted 55,000 registered attendees from 160 countries. The show transformed the global reach for storytellers, with one out of four attendees traveling from outside the U.S. (26%), and 53% of participants registering for the first time. The growing presence of first-time registrants more than half reflects the expanding appeal and relevance of NAB Show on a global scale.

Show Trends and Exhibits

The show defined the future of the evolving media and entertainment landscape, with key trends such as artificial intelligence, the creator economy, and the intersection of sports and technology at the forefront.

NAB Show featured nearly 1,100 global exhibitors, including 125 first time exhibitors. Global brands included Adobe, AWS, AT&T Business, Canon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujifilm, Intel, Microsoft, Nikon, Quantum Corporation, Riedel, Sony, and Verizon Business. The exhibit floor spanned more than eight soccer fields of innovation reinforcing NAB Show as the hub for media and entertainment professionals worldwide.

"This is our Super Bowl," said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video, a 2025 NAB Show exhibitor. "You've got to come to NAB it's the biggest trade show in our industry. This is our chance to show the full breadth of our portfolio to all our customers."

Top Speakers and Sessions

NAB Show brought together a broad spectrum of thought leaders, including representatives from major corporations like the Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal, TikTok, and YouTube. Top speakers included:

Gotham Chopra , Co-founder ROS (Religion of Sports)

, Co-founder ROS (Religion of Sports) Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group

Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Nick Khan , President CEO, WWE

, President CEO, WWE Paul "Triple H" Levesque , Chief Content Officer, WWE

, Chief Content Officer, WWE Dhar Mann and Sean Atkins from Dhar Mann Studios

from Dhar Mann Studios Stephen A. Smith, Television Host, ESPN

The show featured more than 550 conference sessions and more than 1,000 speakers. The inclusion of new voices and fresh topics on the stage emphasized NAB Show's commitment to providing a platform for innovation and forward-thinking discussions. Notable conference tracks included:

Sports Summit This inaugural track explored the rapid convergence of sports, media, and technology, featuring insights from leaders such as Portia Archer, CEO of the Women's Tennis Association.

This inaugural track explored the rapid convergence of sports, media, and technology, featuring insights from leaders such as Portia Archer, CEO of the Women's Tennis Association. Business of Entertainment Produced in partnership with The Ankler, thought leaders addressed media dealmaking, content bundles, new advertising models, the state of production, and the intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy.

Sessions on topics such as AWS, AI, and sports streaming saw high attendance, demonstrating the industry's growing demand for knowledge on emerging technologies. Additional highlights on the show floor included The Creator Lab, a dedicated space for digital creators to engage with new tools and resources to enhance their brands.

NAB Launches Creator Council

As a leading destination for storytelling and innovation, NAB has long been at the forefront of shaping the future of media, entertainment, and technology. This week, NAB took another significant step forward with the launch of its Creator Council. This new advisory group, composed of influential creators and thought leaders, is designed to amplify creators' voices and guide NAB's engagement with the creator economy. With a focus on staying aligned with the evolving needs of creators, the council will provide strategic advice, helping NAB shape industry trends and continue to be a key player in the future of content creation.

Company Announcements

The 2025 NAB Show served as the backdrop for several major industry announcements. Sony announced its HDC-F5500V and the HDC-P50A. Verizon also announced its range of innovative solutions including a first-of-its-kind portable Private 5G Network framework designed to reduce pain points for live broadcasters.

