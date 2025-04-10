The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of shareholders in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Africa or the United States of America (the "US"), or any other jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law or otherwise contemplated in connection with the Offer. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important information" at the end of this press release and in the offer document.

Ateliere Creative Technologies through its subsidiary Ateliere Creative Technologies CM, AB, has engaged with certain principal shareholders of Codemill AB (publ) ("Codemill") to negotiate the terms of a potential extension to the deadline for fulfilling the tender offer in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Codemill. This delay comes as a direct response to the economic volatility and trade instability currently affecting global markets that is beyond the control of the Company.

The Company cited significant challenges stemming from ongoing trade disputes, including increased tariffs, regulatory disruptions, and currency volatility, which have made cross-border transactions and integrations more complex in recent weeks. Recent analyses highlight that small and mid-sized companies are bearing the brunt of these macroeconomic challenges, leading many to delay or reassess international deals.

"The current trade climate has introduced unforeseen complexities into the acquisition process," the Company said in a statement. "The additional time will ensure all parties can proceed with the transaction thoughtfully and in alignment with strategic goals while accounting for the shifting global landscape."

If required, the Company will engage relevant Swedish regulatory authorities regarding the acquisition extension.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect specializes in AI-powered video intelligence solutions, efficient media workflow orchestration, and scalable, self-serve content distribution. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for proprietary hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Important information

Forward-looking information

