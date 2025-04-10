Gate Global, Corp.: Football for Future: Gate.io Officially Launches Football Charity Program in Vietnam in Partnership with Inter

Gate.io, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, successfully hosted the inaugural event of the Football For Future: Gate.io x Inter Vietnam Football Charity Program in collaboration with FC Internazionale Milano on April 9, 2025. The initiative aims to enhance sports facilities in underprivileged schools across Vietnam, fostering a passion for football and promoting a healthy lifestyle among students.

After careful evaluation, Gate.io identified Cam Xa Primary School in Hung Yen Province as the first beneficiary of the program. Gate.io led the construction and renovation, transforming an underdeveloped area into an 880m² modern football field equipped with 5cm diamond fiber artificial grass, a lighting system with 250W LED lights, fencing, drainage infrastructure, and other supporting facilities. By the end of March, the project was completed in just over 20 days, ensuring students' quick access to a safe and professional sports environment.

To commemorate the occasion, Gate.io hosted an official inauguration ceremony at the school on the morning of April 9, bringing together students, teachers, and local representatives. The event featured a donation ceremony, students' cultural performances and a friendly football match for students. Gate.io presented awards to the best players on the field. To surprise, Inter Women's Football Team sent out a special video message, encouraging young Vietnamese students to pursue their football dreams.

During the event, Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer of Gate.io, gave a speech and reaffirmed the company's dedication to social responsibility and fostering young talent through community-driven initiatives. "We believe that the 'Football for Future' initiative, with the success of its first project, will not only contribute to the development of football culture in Vietnam but also reaffirm Gate.io's commitment to social responsibility, supporting the younger generation in unlocking their full potential."

As an official sleeve sponsor of Inter, Gate.io has already established a strong presence in the global football community. The partnership, launched in the 2024-2025 season, reflects a shared commitment to innovation, community engagement, and a winning spirit. Through this collaboration, Gate.io is not only supporting the development of youth football in Vietnam but also strengthening the connection between Web3 technology and sports. With "Football for Future", Gate.io is taking a meaningful step in giving back to the community, demonstrating how blockchain innovation and global partnerships can create lasting social impact.

This project is part of Gate.io's broader commitment to empowering communities through sports and education. Following the success of the first initiative, Gate.io plans to extend the "Football for Future" program to other schools, providing more students with access to quality sports facilities and training resources, and inspiring the next generation to pursue their dreams both on and off the field.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

Disclaimer

The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making any investment decisions. Please be noted that Gate.io may restrict or prohibit the use of all or a portion of the Services from Restricted Locations. For more information, please read the User Agreement via https://www.gate.io/zh/user-agreement .

SOURCE: Gate Global, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire