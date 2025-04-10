A2Mac1: A2MAC1 Appoints Beatriz Flores as Chief Human Resources Officer

Paris, France - April 10th, 2025 - A2MAC1, the global leader in automotive benchmarking and data-driven solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beatriz Flores as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective April 10th, 2025. With this appointment, A2MAC1's executive leadership team is now complete.

Beatriz Flores brings over 20 years of human resources experience, having held various roles in technology-driven companies across Europe, North America, and Latin America. Her career spans organisations ranging from startups to multinational corporations, where she has led HR initiatives through business transformations, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and spin-offs. Beatriz has a strong focus on fostering multicultural team collaboration and implementing frameworks for innovation and continuous development.

In addition to her corporate experience, she has lectured MBA courses and volunteered as a career advisor for underprivileged students. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, an Executive MBA, and a Master of Science in Management of Innovation.

She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Patrick Katenkamp, who expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating:

"We are delighted to welcome Beatriz to A2MAC1. Her extensive experience and proven track record in leading HR strategies across diverse markets will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and strengthen our global presence. With Beatriz on board, we are committed to creating an environment where our employees can thrive, enabling them to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

A2MAC1 has been at the forefront of automotive benchmarking for over 28 years, offering comprehensive services that transform data into valuable insights. With more than 730 employees across 10 countries, the company is committed to driving progress and shaping the future through data and in-depth market knowledge.

For more information about A2MAC1 and its leadership team, please visit: www.a2mac1.com

About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 helps its clients engineer better vehicles, faster and with more confidence. A2MAC1's mission is to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth through a unique blend of technical insights, competitive analysis, trend forecasting and integrated solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the automotive industry.

With a global presence and a reputation for excellence, A2MAC1 is the trusted partner for companies looking to stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry.

