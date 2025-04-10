Design Meets Demand: Anycubic's Kobra S1 Combo Tops Sales and Wins Red Dot Award

HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where design accolades rarely translate to commercial success, Anycubic's Kobra S1 Combo has achieved both: A Red Dot Design Award for its sleek engineering, paired with Amazon's #1 bestselling rank in multi-color 3D printers throughout Q1 2025.

Today's Red Dot validation echoes what early adopters embraced during January's presale surge. Selling over 40,000 units in its debut season, the S1 Combo dominates Amazon's multi-color category while breaking barriers as the first sub-$600 CoreXY printer to offer eight-color output and AI-powered error detection-proving premium innovation need not come at a premium price.

From Trade Show Spark to Mainstream Momentum

At Formnext 2024, the S1 Combo's quad-color vibrancy and industrial-grade speed turned heads among Frankfurt's tech titans. By February, its versatility resonated in real-world settings. "It's the Goldilocks machine," said a New York designer. "Precise enough for client prototypes, intuitive enough for my kid's school projects."

The Proof Is in the Performance:

Presale Powerhouse: Outpaced Anycubic's own Kobra 3 Combo as Amazon's fastest-selling multi-color printer

European Stronghold: Captured #1 market share in Germany and France within 8 weeks

Digital Surge: Q1 2025 website traffic eclipsed 2023-2024 totals combined post-Formnext

Engineering Excellence, Simplified

Building on 2024's Kobra 3 Combo and Makeronline success, the S1 Combo redefines accessibility: Color Engine Pro delivers vibrant multi-material prints with built-in drying

Near plug-and-play assembly slashes setup time by 90%

Fully enclosed frame ensures stability without complexity

Beyond the Build Plate

Anycubic's ecosystem amplifies the hardware: Anycubic Slicer Next (Orca-based) integrates model libraries, smart presets, and remote control

Makeronline's 140,000+ creator community shares everything from cosplay designs to STEM lesson plans

This synergy fuels Anycubic's #1 market position in the U.S. and Europe Amazon, with top marks from CNET, TechRadar, and All3DP. Since 2019, Anycubic's FDM printer lineup has achieved over 1,000,000 units sold.

Ignite Your "What If" Moment with the AnycubicMaker Challenge

From April 1 to April 30, 2025, Anycubic presents the AnycubicMaker Challenge-because those "What if I could make this?" moments deserve to come to life. Whether you're a seasoned maker or you've never touched a printer, we want to see your creativity in action. Share a photo or video of what you'd build (or have already printed) with a Kobra S1 Combo or Photon Mono M7 Pro for a chance to win top-of-the-line gear-our grand prize is a Kobra S1 Combo (CoreXY FDM, up to 600 mm/s, 8-color printing) plus 4 kg of filament-along with resin printers, a $3,000 cash pool, $50 vouchers, and 1,500 exclusive $20-off-$200 coupons. Winners will be announced on May 7, 2025. Hurry! Entries close April 30-don't miss your chance to win! Learn more at Anycubic Official Store

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661696/Anycubic_Kobra_S1_Combo___Red_Dot_Winner_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/design-meets-demand-anycubics-kobra-s1-combo-tops-sales-and-wins-red-dot-award-302425371.html