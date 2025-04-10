Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market from 08.00, 10 April 2025, at the request of the company:
Richmond Hill Resources Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SHNJ
ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32
