Syncron, a global leader in cloud-based after-sales service solutions, today announced the appointment of Josh Weiss as Chief Executive Officer. Weiss succeeds Fritz Neumeyer, who will transition from his role following a successful tenure marked by significant growth and product innovation.

Josh Weiss brings nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience in growing and managing global technology and manufacturing enterprises. Most recently, Weiss served as President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, managing a €2 billion business with comprehensive profit and loss responsibility. During his tenure at Hexagon, Weiss successfully developed and integrated advanced technologies, drove transformative performance improvements, and scaled complex global operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh Weiss to Syncron and look forward to working with him as the company continues to pursue its ambitious goals," said Léo Apotheker, Chairman of Syncron's Board. "Josh's extensive global experience, passion for innovation, and dynamic, customer-focused leadership make him uniquely positioned to guide Syncron through its next exciting chapter of growth. On behalf of the entire Board, I also extend our deepest gratitude to Fritz Neumeyer for his invaluable contributions, dedication, and strategic vision, which have positioned Syncron for sustained success."

Fritz Neumeyer commented, "Leading Syncron has been an incredible journey. I'm immensely proud of the team's accomplishments and excited for Syncron's future under Josh's leadership."

"I'm honored to join Syncron at such a transformative time in the aftermarket service industry," said Weiss. "I look forward to collaborating closely with our talented team and valued customers to further elevate after-sales service as a strategic growth engine for manufacturers and distributors around the globe."

