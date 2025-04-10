Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
10.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Patrimoine & Commerce: Q1 2025 RESULTS

Finanznachrichten News

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q1 2025 RESULTS 

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q1 2025 RESULTS 
10-Apr-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
Q1 2025 RESULTS 
 
 
 
Paris, April 10, 2025 
 
The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 14.3 million of euros for the 
first three months of 2025, an increase of +9.6% compared to the first three months of 2024. 
GROSS RENTAL INCOME 
 
in millions of euros - 3 months 31/03/25 31/03/24 Var. Var. % 
Constant Perimeter        13.4   13.0   +0.4 +3.3% 
Acquisitions           0.9   -    +0.9 n/a 
Disposals            0.1   0.1   0.0 n/a 
Gross rental income       14.3   13.1   +1.3 +9.6%

This increase is mainly explained by:

-- A like-for-like increase of +3.3%, mainly due to the contractual indexation of rents,

-- A positive impact of the acquisitions carried out during the last quarter of 2024.

Disposals

During the first quarter of 2025, Patrimoine & Commerce completed the disposal of a commercial asset in Limoges Le Vigen (Nouvelle-Aquitaine), for a total consideration of EUR 5.2m, in line with appraisal value.

Refinancing

During the first quarter of 2025, Patrimoine & Commerce secured the refinancing of a corporate loan amounting to EUR50 million. This loan has been extended for a duration of 5 years with an option to extend for a maximum maturity of 7 years. This financing allows for the extension of the debt maturity to support the development of the company.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « The results of the first quarter of 2025 confirm the strong momentum observed in 2024, marked by the increase in rents thanks to indexation and proactive management of our portfolio. We are benefiting from the positive effects of acquisitions made in the last quarter of 2024 and are continuing our policy of targeted acquisitions and divestment of non-strategic assets in 2025. We are pursuing this approach to strengthen our position as a leading player in low-cost retail parks in France".

Agenda

June 12, 2025 Annual General Meeting

July 23, 2025 First-Half 2025 results

October 9, 2025 Third-Quarter 2025 activity

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 556,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE      PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS 
Eric DUVAL 
                 CYLANS 
Managing Director 
                 Tél.: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 
contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
                 patrimoine-commerce@cylans.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN_CP Résultats 1T 2025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
       45 avenue Georges Mandel 
       75016 PARIS 
       France 
Phone:    +33146994762 
E-mail:    contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:   https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0011027135 
Euronext   PAT 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / First 
       quarter financial report 
EQS News ID: 2113196 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2113196 10-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2113196&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.