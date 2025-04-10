Tineco, a leading brand in smart cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce the return of its Pop-Up Store in Paris. From April 23 to April 28, 2025, visitors will have the chance to discover and experience the brand's latest innovations-most notably the all-new FLOOR ONE S9 Artist and S9 Artist Premium-through immersive, hands-on demonstrations at Beaugrenelle Shopping Center

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409006449/en/

Tineco Returns to the Heart of Paris with a New Pop-Up Store at Beaugrenelle!

Try the New FLOOR ONE S9 Artist and S9 Artist Premium in Real-Life Conditions

The Tineco Pop-Up Store offers a unique opportunity to test the brand's newest floor care devices: the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist and S9 Artist Premium. These next-generation vacuum-mop hybrids combine powerful performance with sleek, modern design. Representing a new era in home cleaning, the S9 series breaks away from traditional expectations with its futuristic aesthetics and smart functionality. There's no better way to appreciate these features than by trying them out in person. Tineco product experts will be on-site to answer questions and offer personalized advice.

Discover What's Next for Tineco Smart Home Innovations

Beyond the FLOOR ONE S9, visitors will also get a sneak peek at the full range of Tineco products-from vacuum cleaners to kitchen and beauty appliances. This event will showcase never-before-seen innovations for the kitchen and bathroom, all designed to simplify daily tasks and elevate home comfort. Interactive demos will reveal how these cutting-edge technologies can easily fit into modern lifestyles.

Event Details

Location: Beaugrenelle Shopping Center, 12 Rue Linois, 75015 Paris, France

Beaugrenelle Shopping Center, 12 Rue Linois, 75015 Paris, France Dates: April 23 April 28, 2025

April 23 April 28, 2025 Opening Hours: 10 AM 8 PM

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409006449/en/

Contacts:

Contacts presse

Chris.lxg@tineco.com