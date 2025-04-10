Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTC Pink: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that it has applied for a drill permit to commence its maiden drill program at its Silver/Cobalt project in Ontario. The company anticipates that the drill program will begin in the coming weeks.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita, stated, "We are excited to kick off our maiden drill program at such an opportune time. With a small float and silver prices trending upwards, the timing couldn't be better. The area has recently become more accessible due to forest fires opening up previously difficult-to-reach areas, and we're eager to explore the potential that this historic region holds-previously a focus of Teck."

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita Resources holds the rights to the highly prospective Hector Silver/Cobalt Property, which encompasses 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering 2,243 hectares (5,542 acres) in the Coleman and Gillies Limit Townships, within the renowned Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario, Canada. This project is strategically positioned in one of Canada's most exciting mineral-rich regions, offering significant potential for discovery and value creation.

Why Makenita Stands Out

With silver prices on the rise and a focused exploration strategy, Makenita is well-positioned to drive growth and exploration success. The company's targeted approach, combined with its small float and access to a high-potential project, makes it an exciting opportunity for investors seeking exposure to silver and cobalt in a thriving market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

