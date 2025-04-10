India plans to develop a 13 GW hybrid renewable energy park in Ladakh, spanning solar, wind and battery storage systems across Pang, Debring and Kharnak. No developers have been selected yet, while state agencies move ahead with supporting transmission and pilot storage projects. From pv magazine India A hybrid renewable energy park with a total capacity of 13 GW is planned across the Pang, Debring, and Kharnak areas of the union territory of Ladakh, India. The project will include solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems, said Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad ...

