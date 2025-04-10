Gazelle Wind Power has achieved a significant project milestone with the approval of a 10-year TUPEM (Titulo de Utilizacao Privativa do Espaco Marítimo) authorization, clearing the way for the deployment of its 2 MW Nau Azul floating wind demonstrator project off the coast of Aguçadoura, Portugal. This project showcases the company's next-generation floating offshore wind technology, which is aimed at unlocking deep-water wind resources to strengthen Europe's energy security through scalable renewable power.

Issued by Portugal's Directorate-General for Natural Resources, Safety and Maritime Services (DGRM), the TUPEM authorization grants Gazelle Wind Power Portugal, S.A., exclusive rights to occupy and utilize a designated area of national maritime space for the installation, operation and testing of its innovative floating platform technology. The project is a critical step toward demonstrating that Gazelle's patented, lightweight, and modular design can unlock deep-water wind energy while also lowering the levelized cost of energy.

The Nau Azul project will feature Gazelle's patented platform, which uses a unique geometry and counterweight system that reduces steel use, significantly cutting CAPEX and simplifying industrialization. Its compact design enables deployment from shallow ports, offering a smaller footprint and lower overall costs. The project site, located in Aguçadoura, is a landmark for offshore energy innovation, having previously hosted WindFloat 1, one of Europe's earliest floating wind pilot projects.

"This TUPEM authorization marks a major milestone for our business and underscores Portugal's leadership in offshore wind and its commitment to a secure, sustainable energy future," commented Gazelle Wind Power CEO, Jon Salazar. "Securing the TUPEM authorization allows us to launch environmental monitoring and prepare for the installation of our full-scale, grid-connected demonstrator, which will serve as a blueprint for commercial deployments worldwide. It's a major step forward in our roadmap to commercialization."

In addition to generating a range of economic benefits for the region, including the creation of new jobs across the local supply chain, Gazelle is also working with local educational organizations such as IPVC, INESCTEC, and INESCTEC.OCEAN to reimagine floating offshore wind by advancing the underlying science. From manufacturing and assembly to marine operations and ongoing maintenance, the Nau Azul project will support skilled employment opportunities and help stimulate sustainable economic growth in the Viana do Castelo area.

About Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is accelerating the commercialization of the floating offshore wind market with its next-generation platform. Gazelle's solution is poised to become the benchmark for the industry with a design that is targeted to lower costs, enable local content, utilize pre-existing port infrastructure, and incorporate shipbuilding construction with modular assembly. The floating platform offers high stability and easy transport, installation, and maintenance while preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and Viana do Castelo, Portugal, and has a presence in Vigo, Spain, and London. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

