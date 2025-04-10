The French leader in offensive cybersecurity and external security posture management is set to open a new UK branch in London this April 2025, led by Carla BORÉ.

Patrowl, renowned for its innovative approach to pen testing-as-a-service and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), has announced the launch of its London office alongside its participation in Big SASIG 2025, on 8th May.

The award-winning French platform has earned recognition for its precise threat analysis and actionable remediation advice. Designed to continuously monitor internet-exposed assets, Patrowl's solution delivers reliable insights without false positives, helping organisations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks.

Strengthening Presence in the UK Market

As part of its international growth strategy, Patrowl is now turning its attention to the UK market.

"The UK is a vibrant hub for technology-savvy businesses with a strong focus on cybersecurity. It also shares a rich history of commercial ties with France," explains Nicolas MATTIOCCO, co-founder and President of Patrowl. "To spearhead our London expansion, we've appointed Carla BORÉ, who has been instrumental in driving our success across France and the UK market over the past two years. Her deep understanding of Anglo-Saxon business culture makes her the ideal choice for this role."

Carla BORÉ will oversee regulatory compliance to ensure Patrowl's solutions meet UK standards while fostering connections within the local business community.

"British organisations are highly aware of concepts like external attack surface management and asset exposure. They understand the limitations of traditional pen testing and recognise the importance of gaining clear, actionable insights into their cybersecurity posture." says Carla BORÉ, Territory Manager UK.

Already Trusted by Leading UK Companies

Patrowl's innovative platform has already gained traction with three UK-based clients from the fintech, electronics manufacturing, and reverse logistics sectors. Their CISOs praise its intuitive interface, absence of false positives, and ability to streamline vulnerability assessments.

"I'm excited to showcase what Patrowl can do for organisations here in the UK-from demonstrating how we identify vulnerabilities to walking through our validation processes and remediation strategies-all using anonymised data," adds Carla BORÉ.

Meet Patrowl at Big SASIG 2025 8th May 2025 at 133 Houndsditch, London, and join its interactive workshop titled "Internet-Exposed Assets: Why Good Practices Aren't Enough", featuring Gregory Dumont, CISO at SBE Cordon Group.

About Patrowl

Founded in 2020, the French company Patrowl is the publisher of the eponymous Offensive Security as-a-Service solution. To date, Patrowl is the only European company able to offer businesses and public organisations a complete platform for outsourced monitoring of assets exposed on the Internet, support for its cybersecurity teams in interpreting the mapping and advice on remedying all proven critical flaws. Developed by 3 cybersecurity specialists, the Patrowl solution is accessible to non-expert users, enabling them to rapidly raise the level of security of their information systems. Patrowl is aimed primarily at large local authorities, SMEs and key accounts.

