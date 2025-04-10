CelllPoint Digital: CellPoint Digital and Checkout.com Announce Strategic Partnership to Maximise Payment Performance for Travel Merchants

Collaboration to Deliver AI-Powered Payment Optimisation, Global Acquiring, and Frictionless Transactions for Travel Brands

DALLAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the global leader in Payment Orchestration for airlines and travel merchants, today announced a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a leading global payment solutions provider. This collaboration will enable travel brands to streamline payment complexity, optimise conversion rates, and deliver a frictionless payment experience through a single, AI-driven integration.

The partnership integrates Checkout.com's global acquiring, digital payment processing, and AI-driven transaction optimisation with CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform, providing merchants with the flexibility to adapt quickly to market demands, reduce costs, and improve approval rates. The solution is set to go live in June 2025 and will empower travel merchants with:

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Enhanced Payment Performance - AI-powered optimisation increases approval rates and reduces declines. Global Reach - A single integration gives access to multiple payment methods and markets, including 168+ Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), local acquiring, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions.

Agility & Simplification - Checkout.com's deep expertise in fraud prevention and digital payment processing reduces complexity for merchants, accelerating time-to-market and improving payment performance.

Scalability & Flexibility - Businesses can accept payments online through fast-start methods or fully customised integrations, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Transparent Pricing & Dedicated Support - Merchants benefit from Checkout.com's white-glove service and clear, predictable pricing structures.

Driving Innovation in Travel Payments

"As payment complexity continues to grow, travel brands need solutions that reduce friction, optimise performance, and unlock new revenue opportunities," said Andy Sale, Head of Partnerships at CellPoint Digital. "Our partnership with Checkout.com brings together best-in-class AI-driven payment intelligence and a global acquiring network, ensuring our merchants can process transactions seamlessly while increasing approval rates and reducing costs."

"Travel is a global industry, and consumers expect payment options that match their preferences, no matter where they book," said Matthieu Barral, VP Global Partnerships at Checkout.com. "By integrating Checkout.com's acquiring and optimisation capabilities into CellPoint Digital's platform, travel brands can now leverage AI-powered transaction routing, increase acceptance rates, expand their global reach, deliver top-tier customer service, and streamline operations-all through a single integration."

Unlocking New Opportunities in Travel Payments

As travel brands seek to enhance customer experiences and expand into new markets, the CellPoint Digital and Checkout.com partnership will provide a seamless, scalable, and high-performing payment solution. Merchants can now access a global acquiring network, deep AI-powered fraud protection, and streamlined contract onboarding-ensuring a future-proof approach to payments.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About CheckOut

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

With flexible and scalable technology, we help enterprise businesses boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alibaba, Docusign, GE Healthcare, Remitly, Sainsbury's, Sony, The Financial Times, Uber Eats, Vinted, and Wise.

