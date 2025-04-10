Anzeige
10.04.2025 09:06 Uhr
BeaconLink LLC. Launches English JapanConnect eSIM Store with Instant Access, Low Prices, Wide Range of Data Plans for International Visitors to Japan

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeaconLink LLC., a Tokyo-based telecom company, has officially launched the JapanConnect eSIM Store, an English-language online platform designed to support international travelers visiting Japan. The new store provides easy access to affordable, flexible and instant mobile connectivity for those looking to stay connected during their visit.

English JapanConnect eSIM Store:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108624/202504076976/_prw_PI1fl_ysE4qe6X.jpg

JapanConnect eSIM offers key advantages for travelers:

- A wide variety of data plans to meet different travel needs -- from light users to heavy data consumers

- Some of the lowest prices in the industry, making it one of the most cost-effective eSIM options for Japan

- Instant QR code delivery after purchase, allowing users to get online within minutes -- no physical SIM card, no waiting time

The eSIM lineup includes:

- Roaming-based eSIMs using KDDI and SoftBank networks

- Local eSIMs powered by the Docomo (IIJ) network

- Japan-only data plans with daily, fixed-volume (1GB-50GB) and unlimited data options

- Asia Regional Plan (14 countries including Japan)

- Global Plan (133 countries)

- Europe + USA Plan (Japan not included)

eSIM lineup:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108624/202504076976/_prw_PI2fl_nfd7sAU7.jpg

All eSIMs are compatible with most modern smartphones and offer reliable, high-speed coverage across Japan. Connectivity is provided in partnership with leading Japanese telecom carriers to ensure performance and stability. For travelers concerned about online privacy and safety, the store also offers the NordVPN Standard Plan (1-month) as an optional add-on -- a perfect complement for public Wi-Fi environments.

To ensure a seamless experience throughout trips, the company's dedicated customer support team is available daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM JST to assist users during their stay.

Limited-time Campaign:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108624/202504076976/_prw_PI3fl_5U5DwY6J.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108624/202504076976/_prw_PI4fl_giSHyY7D.jpg

To celebrate the launch of the JapanConnect eSIM Store, BeaconLink is offering 3,000 free Japan eSIMs (1GB total, valid for 3 days) on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details about the campaign, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/japanconnect_esim_en/

Official Store: https://japanconnect-esim.store/en/
Company Info: https://beaconlink.jp/

BeaconLink LLC. is committed to making mobile connectivity in Japan smarter, safer and more accessible for global travelers.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beaconlink-llc-launches-english-japanconnect-esim-store-with-instant-access-low-prices-wide-range-of-data-plans-for-international-visitors-to-japan-302425316.html

