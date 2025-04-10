SINGAPORE, Apr 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - April 9, Hebe Biotechnology Pte Ltd ("Hebe Bio"), a Singapore-based innovator in metabolic health therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Hannes Hentze, PhD, MBA as Chief Development Officer (CDO), effective April 1, 2025. Dr. Hentze will lead the global development strategy for the company's next-generation GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), a cutting-edge weight loss therapy designed to enhance efficacy and tolerability, addressing the global obesity challenge.Strategic Leadership for a Transformative TherapyDr. Hentze brings over two decades of experience in pharmaceutical development, specializing in oncology, metabolic disorders, and biologics. His background spans academic research (IMCB, NTU), biotech ventures (S*BIO, ES Cell International, ASLAN), and large pharmaceutical players (Schering-Plough, MSD). Most recently, he served as Associate Director of Translational Sciences at EDDC (A*STAR).At Hebe Bio, Dr. Hentze will spearhead preclinical and translational development, guiding clinical trial readiness, regulatory strategy, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the GLP-1 RA program's global commercialization.Sam Lim, MD, PhD, MBA, CEO of Hebe Bio, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Hannes to our leadership team. His deep expertise in metabolic drug development and his visionary approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative therapies. His leadership will be pivotal as we accelerate our GLP-1 RA candidate, which has the potential to redefine standards in weight management and healthspan extension."Advancing Innovation in Metabolic HealthHebe Bio's GLP-1 RA therapy integrates cutting-edge science to optimize fat loss in the context of maintaining muscle mass, while minimizing common side effects associated with existing therapies. Preclinical data on Hebe Bio's lead molecules have demonstrated superior efficacy and tolerability, positioning it as a next-generation solution for truly sustainable, healthspan-extending weight loss therapy.Dr. Hentze expressed enthusiasm about his new role at Hebe Bio: "Joining Hebe Bio is a unique opportunity to make a real impact in a critical area of global health. Our GLP-1 RA candidate has the potential to shift the obesity treatment paradigm, and I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional Hebe Bio team, and our global partners to bring this therapy to patients worldwide."About Hebe Biotechnology Pte LtdHebe Biotechnology is a Singapore-headquartered biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering next-generation therapies for metabolic and chronic diseases. By combining advanced research with strategic global partnerships, Hebe Bio is committed to delivering patient-centric solutions that address unmet medical needs.Media Contact:Ms KungBright International Communications LimitedEmail: ir@brightcommns.comMobile: +852 4637 1627Website: www.hebebio.sgCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.