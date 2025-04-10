Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Productive Day, a productivity consulting and training company, has launched its NEW Powerhouse Program, which offers a new way for individuals to take their workday productivity and success to new heights using Taskology. This launch reaffirms the company's dedication to helping corporate executives, teams, and motivated professionals take charge of their workday. For more than two decades, Productive Day has helped clients reclaim their time while reducing stress and enjoying more personal time at home.

Productive Day Launches Powerhouse Program to Streamline Workday Management

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/248058_b19e2276c4b78b40_002full.jpg

"Taskology solves the typical challenges professionals face in their workday, which is often rushed, reactive, and chaotic," said Leslie Shreve, Productivity Expert, Founder and CEO of Productive Day. "It allows professionals to streamline their workday processes and achieve real results without complicated or outdated methods. With the Powerhouse Program-which is similar to our Taskology for Teams Training program for corporate teams-we aim to help even more professionals streamline their workday, reach goals and deadlines faster, and achieve results with greater ease."

Established in 2003, Productive Day has earned a reputation for delivering lasting results. At the core of its success is Taskology, a unique and proprietary method designed to simplify workload management and eliminate the need to look for tips, tools, tactics, short-cuts, apps, and hacks to solve common workday challenges, which wastes time that could be used more productively.

Taskology is a comprehensive system providing simple, logical, and easy-to-use methods for all essential workday processes, including the management of tasks, time, email, and information. Daily workflows become more seamless, more reliable, easier, and more productive, which helps individuals to become more efficient and helps teams to work more cohesively. Taskology is strong but flexible, customizable, and can adapt to shifting priorities and changing demands to reduce the overwhelm that professionals feel from managing a heavy workload from day to day.

About Productive Day

Productive Day is a consulting and training company founded in 2003, specializing in transforming workdays for corporate leaders and teams, business owners, and motivated professionals. Using the proprietary system of Taskology created by Founder and CEO Leslie Shreve, clients gain 1-2 hours back every day, spend up to 50% less time in their email Inbox, and accomplish tasks faster and easier, and with a lot less stress. Productive Day is proud to have delivered exceptional results for more than two decades.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248058

SOURCE: Plentisoft