Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Celebrates First Anniversary of Brand Transformation

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company" SEHK stock code: 1929), the leading Chinese jeweller celebrates the first anniversary of its brand transformation journey. Over the past year, the transformation focuses on elevating customer experiences through new image stores that showcase the Brand's revitalised image, introducing uniquely differentiated designs to its product portfolio, as well as engaging in strategic brand collaborations tailored to resonate with today's discerning consumers. These milestones underscore the continued success of brand transformation and reinforce the Group's commitment to refining its legacy for global audiences. This is only the beginning. The Group will continue to introduce exciting developments to further this transformation, paving the way for growth as it approaches its centennial celebration in 2029.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF BRAND TRANSFORMATION:

Effective product optimisation strategy: The Group is making waves in its product optimisation strategy. The CTF Rouge Collection, launched in April 2024 to commemorate the Brand's 95th anniversary, has generated over HK$2.4 billion in retail sales value (RSV) as of the third quarter of Financial Year 2025 (3QFY2025). Building on the success of CTF Rouge Collection and its iconic "?" motif symbolising fortune, the Group proudly presents a new signature Collection, the CTF Joie Collection today. The Collection continues the storytelling introduced by CTF Rouge Collection, both deeply influenced by symbols of significance in Chinese culture. Joie, meaning happiness, embodies the tenacious spirit of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery in preserving and taking pride in Chinese traditions - transforming ancient wisdom into wearable art pieces for modern times. The new Collection brings the concept of "?" to life while taking inspiration from ancient and contemporary locks, an emblem of peace and protection.

Pioneering retail experiences: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is setting a new standard for jewellery shopping experiences with the launch of new image stores.Recent openings in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Xi'an and Shanghai offer customers an immersive and personalised experience, featuring interactive displays, bespoke customer service, and stunning in-store environments. This strategic move underscores the Group's dedication to meeting the evolving desires of its clientele. Since their introductions, these new image stores have recorded impressive foot traffic and store productivity, driven by the enhanced shopping environment. For example, the new image store in MixC at Shenzhen has delivered remarkable performance, resulting in an increased market share in the mall as a whole.

Expanding horizons with product diversification: Demonstrating its commitment to diversification and capturing emerging consumer trends, the Group has unveiled the exclusive CTF PET Jewellery in March, the first of its kind from a Chinese jeweller. The unique jewelleries tap into the booming pet economy, which has experienced significant growth in recent years. According to an industry report, China's pet (dog and cat) consumer market reached over HK$325 billion in 2024, a 7.5% increase compared to 2023 [1] .Designed to celebrate the special bond between owners and their pets, the Pet Jewellery features meaningful and innovative products that caters to a wider customer base while resonating with this fast-growing consumer trend.

Strategic brand collaborations: The Group has forged innovative partnerships with esteemed artisans, gemologists, and designers who share its dedication to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. These partnerships have garnered significant acclaim, most notably the Chow Tai Fook Palace Museum Collection.Launched in August 2024, this Collection generated HK$1.6 billion in RSV by 3QFY2025. It exemplifies the Group's ability to seamlessly fuse cultural heritage with contemporary design, transforming historical narratives into wearable art. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has also bolstered its portfolio through high-profile collaborations with brands such as Black Myth: Wukong, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Chiikawa. The Black Myth: Wukong collection has proven particularly effective in engaging male customers, driving purchases for personal use rather than gifting, thereby penetrating a previously untapped market segment. These strategic collaborations not only broaden market reach but are also instrumental in attracting young consumers and fulfilling their emotional values. By integrating traditional elements with modern aesthetics, the Group solidifies its position as a leader in innovative and culturally relevant jewellery design.

Despite a challenging market environment, the Group remains dedicated to quality expansion through its brand transformation strategy, aiming to sharpen its market position and bolster long-term growth prospects. With substantial milestones already achieved, the Group is solidly on track to realise its vision: "To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation" .

Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group said, "Our brand transformation journey is a testament to Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. By pioneering new image stores, enhancing our product offerings and forging strategic collaborations with globally recognised partners, we are redefining our customer journey. These initiatives not only reinforce our position as a trusted lifetime partner but also lay a robust foundation for sustainable growth as we engage with new generations of consumers, ensuring our legacy endures well into the future. As we approach our centennial celebration in 2029, we remain committed to evolving our legacy into a modern symbol of jewellery that honours our heritage and resonates with diverse tastes of contemporary customers."

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group" SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group firmly upholds the vision: "To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation", drawing on nearly a century of legacy and success.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" has become an emblem of tradition, celebrated for its bold designs and an unwavering attention to detail. Building upon a rich heritage and a foundation of trust, the Group is not only widely recognised for honouring traditions but also for fostering deep, meaningful connections with a diverse customer base through its exquisite jewellery. The Group's long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has been integral to its success over time and has become synonymous with excellence, value and authenticity.

As a leading Chinese jeweller, the Group believes in blending contemporary cutting-edge designs with traditional techniques to create jewellery that can be passed down from generation to generation. Every collection is thoughtfully conceived and crafted to reflect the stories of our customers, celebrating the special moments in their lives. Committed to growing alongside our customers, the Group embraces a spirit that aspires to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into the fabric of their lives.

Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, SOINLOVE, ENZO and MONOLOGUE.

The Group is committed to delivering sustainable long-term value creation for its stakeholders by enhancing the quality of earnings and driving higher value growth. With an extensive retail network across China and multiple locations globally, along with a growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing targeted online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to strengthen its competitiveness in today's omni-channel retail environment.

