Bioz, Inc. , a pioneering force in AI-driven scientific research tools, is excited to extend its collaboration with Cyanagen , reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation and research transparency. As an established Bioz partner, Cyanagen continues to harness Bioz Badges and advanced AI-powered analytics to maximize the visibility of its high-quality reagents and chemiluminescence products in scientific literature.

Cyanagen's reagents are widely used in scientific experimentation, particularly in the fields of molecular biology, immunoassays, and Western blotting. By integrating Bioz Image Badges, Cyanagen is ensuring that its products are not only cited in research publications but also highlighted in figures, tables, and images-providing researchers with a comprehensive view of how Cyanagen's solutions contribute to groundbreaking discoveries. Additionally, Bioz Badges allow scientists to read a snippet of the surrounding text, helping them quickly understand how Cyanagen's products have been mentioned and utilized in published research.

"Scientific citations are a crucial measure of product validation and credibility," said Dario Foglietta , Field Product Specialist at Cyanagen. "With Bioz, we can surface and amplify these citations, ensuring that researchers worldwide recognize the impact of our products. The ability to extract mentions from images and figures is a game-changer, further increasing our product engagement."

The results speak for themselves: Cyanagen has achieved substantial product impressions through Bioz. This enhanced visibility translates into greater engagement and trust among scientists who rely on high-quality reagents for their research. Bioz's Vendor Stats Dashboard, a live analytics hub, empowers Cyanagen with real-time insights into ROI, helping drive strategic marketing decisions and product adoption.

"Cyanagen is a valued Bioz partner, and we are thrilled to continue supporting their success," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "Their commitment to scientific advancement aligns perfectly with our mission to provide AI-powered solutions that enhance research transparency. By leveraging Bioz Image Badges, Cyanagen is taking full advantage of the power of scientific citations."

This collaboration underscores the critical role of AI-driven insights in scientific marketing, ensuring that Cyanagen's innovative solutions reach and impact the global research community.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Cyanagen

Cyanagen is a leading provider of innovative chemiluminescence reagents and kits for molecular biology and immunoassays. Based in Italy, Cyanagen is committed to delivering high-performance solutions for life science research, ensuring reliability and reproducibility in every experiment.

