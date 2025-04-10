DJ Travis Perkins: Indicative Results of Tender Offer

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Indicative Results of Tender Offer 10-Apr-2025 / 08:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING GBP250,000,000 3.750 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2026 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "EUWA"). NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 10 April 2025. Travis Perkins plc (the "Offeror") announces today the indicative results of its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding GBP250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2254262285) (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash in the Final Acceptance Amount (the "Offer"). The Offer was announced on 2 April 2025 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 2 April 2025 (as it may be supplemented or amended from time to time, the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Indicative results The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 9 April 2025. As at the Expiration Deadline, GBP214,920,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes was validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer. In the event the Offeror decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer, it expects to set the Final Acceptance Amount at GBP125,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes. On the basis of such expected Final Acceptance Amount, the Offeror expects to accept for purchase Notes validly tendered in the Offer subject to pro rata scaling at a Scaling Factor of 57.5513 per cent., subject to potential rounding adjustments, as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Holders should note that this is a non-binding indication of the level at which the Offeror expects to set the Final Acceptance Amount and the Scaling Factor. Pricing for the Offer will take place at or around 10.30 a.m. (London time) today (the "Pricing Time"). As soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time, the Offeror will announce the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer, whether it will accept valid tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, the Final Acceptance Amount, the Benchmark Security Rate, the Purchase Yield, the Purchase Price and final details of any Scaling Factor that will be applied to valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer. The expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 11 April 2025. Dealer Managers and Tender Agent BNP PARIBAS (Telephone: +33 1 55 77 78 94; Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com); and Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (Telephone: +44 20 7158 1726 / 1719; Email: lbcmliabilitymanagement@lloydsbanking.com ) are acting as Dealer Managers. Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Attention: Owen Morris; Email: travisperkins@is.kroll.com; Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/travisperkins) is acting as Tender Agent. UK MAR: This announcement is released by the Offeror and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and Article 2 of the binding technical standards published by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to MAR as regards Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary of Travis Perkins plc. DISCLAIMER: This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. The offer period for the Offer has now expired and no further tenders of Notes may be made. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: TEN TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 382117 EQS News ID: 2115292 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

