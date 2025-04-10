Central Group Reaffirms Structural Safety of All Properties and Readiness to Welcome Tourists to Thailand

BANGKOK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent earthquake felt in parts of Thailand, Central Group reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all customers, team members and visitors. Safety remains our top priority.

To ensure the highest level of safety and operational readiness, a comprehensive structural assessment and inspection has been completed across all Central Group properties. These include CentralWorld, other Central Pattana's shopping centers and community malls, all branches of Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store, Robinson Lifestyle Center, Central Embassy and Centara Hotels & Resorts. The inspections were conducted by internationally certified engineering experts, fully aligned with global safety standards.

The results confirm that all buildings are structurally sound, secure and fully operational.

As Thailand continues to shine as one of the world's most vibrant and trusted travel destinations, Central Group stands ready to welcome international visitors with confidence, care and world-class service across our shopping centers, department stores and hotels nationwide.

From culture-rich traditions and warm hospitality to shopping, dining and lifestyle experiences, Thailand is a destination where every traveler finds their own unforgettable moment. With festivals, celebrations and unique experiences happening all year round, Central Group is proud to be part of that journey, offering safe and welcoming spaces for every occasion.

We invite all travelers to experience the very best of Thailand with complete peace of mind.

Stronger together - Central Group supports Thailand and welcomes the world.

