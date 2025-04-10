DJ EXPRESS AUTO ENTERS A SECOND MSI 20000 CERTIFICATION CYCLE WITH COFICERT

COFICERT EXPRESS AUTO ENTERS A SECOND MSI 20000 CERTIFICATION CYCLE WITH COFICERT 10-Apr-2025 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EXPRESS AUTO ENTERS A SECOND MSI 20000 CERTIFICATION CYCLE WITH COFICERT Paris, April 10th 2025, COFICERT France, a multi-standard Certification Body, has awarded EXPRESS EGYPT FOR TRADING, commonly known as XPRESS AUTO, the MSI 20000 Certification - the international standard dedicated to assessing the financial soundness of companies and institutions. Building on the success of its first certification cycle, conducted under the supervision of the Swiss Certification Body SGS, XPRESS AUTO, a key player in Egypt's automotive distribution sector, is reinforcing its commitment to best practices by initiating a second MSI 20000 certification cycle with COFICERT, a French certification body specializing in financial and non-financial governance. The MSI 20000 standard is supported, issued and regulated by the Standardization Body IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance), based in Luxembourg. The Certification Body COFICERT has been entitled to issue the MSI 20000 Standard since 2007, operating in more than 50 countries. This initiative aligns with XPRESS AUTO's continious efforts to strengthen its financial governance and reflects its commitment to adhering to international standards in financial management and transparency. The MSI 20000 certificate is intended as a reference indicator for economic and financial stakeholders seeking reliable, independent assessments of financial solvency, profitability and resilience. Commenting on the new certification, Mr. Yassin El Sayyad, President of XPRESS AUTO, stated, "We welcome the renewal of our MSI 20000 certification with great satisfaction. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of responsible governance, ensuring a sound and sustainable financial situation. By embarking on a second certification cycle with COFICERT, we reaffirm our determination to integrate and apply the best industry and international practices in financial management. This achievement is the result of the group's expertise acquired over nearly 20 years and aligns with top management's vision and ambition to accelerate the development of our activities." The certification process involves a thorough assessment of companies' financial fundamentals, evaluating both their financial solidity and performance. This rigorous process, based on objective criteria and a strict methodology, provides concrete assurances to stakeholders regarding the financial quality of certified companies. Over recent years, XPRESS AUTO has consistently improved its financial position, a trend reflected in the continuous increase in its certification score. Its financial situation is characterized by a robust financing structure and an ever-improving operating cycle. The company has recorded significant revenue growth, with an increase in its operating margin and a diversification of its sales. One of the company's strengths lies in its ability to continuously boost its revenue while maintaining a healthy customer portfolio. With effective control over its receivables and a high-performing commercial policy, XPRESS AUTO demonstrates a well-managed commercial risk profile compared to industry benchmarks. The company maintains strong ties with its customers and network, ensuring a satisfactory cost of commercial risk. The MSI 20000 certification, widely recognized and valued by international economic and financial players, serves as both an attractiveness tool and a guarantee of security for all stakeholders within an ecosystem. This certification is of strategic importance to XPRESS AUTO, as it comes at a time of transformation within the Egyptian automotive sector, while the global automotive industry undergoes profound changes. Obtaining this certification is part of XPRESS AUTO's broader approach to continuously improving its financial governance. It attests to the company's adherence to rigorous management principles and reaffirms its leadership in fostering an exemplary financial culture. By promoting the highest standards in the specialized distribution sector, this recognition enhances financial governance within the Egyptian automotive industry and encourages peers and industry players to pursue similar progress-oriented initiatives. ABOUT: XPRESS AUTO XPRESS AUTO is a multi-brand automotive dealership operating in the Egyptian market. It is part of XPRESS Group, a major and leading player in Egypt's automotive sector, encompassing several entities within the broader automotive industry, including Xpress Nissan, KIA, Renault, Mitsubishi, Proton, Xtreme Auto, and Hertz Car Rental. MSI 20000 Standard MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to the quality of the financial situation of companies. The MSI 20000 certification process analyzes data related to a company's financial condition. The specifications of the MSI 20000 standard revolve around two assessment axes: financial strength and performance; two components that are central to the profitability, solvency, and sustainability of businesses. The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). IGSF The IGSF is a global organization dedicated to financial and non-financial standardization, based in Luxembourg. The IGSF primarily focuses on two aspects: on the one hand, the technical organization of standards in terms of financial and non-financial governance; and on the other hand, the dissemination of these standards and best practices in general. The topics addressed by the IGSF address issues related to financial governance, the fight against financial crime, and the social, and environmental responsibility of businesses and organizations COFICERT COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 40 countries over 3 continents. COFICERT operates historically with, and alongside, international certification and standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in governance, financial crime and sustainable finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 1000), the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption (ISO 37001).

